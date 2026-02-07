Rajpal Yadav sent to Tihar Jail over ₹9 crore debt: Here's the timeline of what happened

The trouble began in 2010 when Yadav took a loan of ₹5 crore from Delhi-based Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to fund his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata (2012). The film’s failure at the box office sparked a repayment crisis, leading to a legal battle that saw a Magisterial Court convict him and his wife, Radha, in April 2018 under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Known for making audiences laugh with his comic timing, actor Rajpal Yadav is now facing a situation far from funny. The Bollywood star has landed in legal trouble once again, with a decade-old financial dispute leading to his recent surrender at Tihar Jail. If you’ve come across reports about the case and are wondering what’s really going on, here’s a quick breakdown of everything you need to know.

Despite moving the Delhi High Court for a revision petition, the actor's legal woes only deepened over the years. In June 2024, the High Court temporarily suspended his sentence, urging him to show “sincere and genuine measures” to settle the outstanding debt, which had grown to approximately ₹9 crore. However, a pattern of missed deadlines and unfulfilled promises soon emerged.

After seven cheques issued to the complainant bounced, the actor was sentenced to six months of simple imprisonment, a conviction that was later upheld by a Sessions Court in early 2019.

By October 2025, although Yadav deposited ₹75 lakh through two demand drafts, the court noted that the bulk of the liability remained unpaid. Subsequent promises to pay ₹40 lakh in December 2025 and the remaining balance by early 2026 were also breached, leading the court to express sharp concern over his “lack of seriousness”.

The final curtain call The situation reached a climax in early February 2026 when Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma ordered the actor to surrender, noting that leniency cannot be extended endlessly for anyone, regardless of their celebrity status.

On February 4, 2026, the court rejected a last-minute “mercy plea” for a one-week extension to arrange funds, with the judge observing that Yadav had failed to honour nearly 20 different undertakings in the past. The court maintained that the law rewards compliance rather than contempt and criticised the actor for showing “scant respect” for judicial orders.

Surrender at Tihar Jail Despite a final appearance in court on February 5, 2026, where his counsel offered a fresh ₹25 lakh cheque and a new payment schedule, the judge refused to recall the surrender order. Justice Sharma emphasised that the court must balance compassion with discipline and could not create “special circumstances” for an individual from the film industry.

Consequently, Yadav surrendered to the Tihar Jail authorities at 4 PM that day to serve his six-month sentence. The High Court has since released the funds already deposited with the Registrar General to the complainant company.