Hema Malini on 50 years of Sholay: I didn't want to play a tonga girl, Ramesh Sippy convinced me

As Sholay completes 50 glorious years on August 15, veteran actor Hema Malini looks back on the journey of one of Indian cinema’s most iconic films with fondness, nostalgia, and deep emotion. In a candid conversation, the actor recalls her memories from the sets, working with Dharmendra & Amitabh Bachchan, how the character of Basanti came to life, and why Sholay continues to be a powerful part of her identity even today. Hema Malini as Basanti

Read the excerpts from the conversation:

How does it feel to see Sholay completing 50 years?

It's an iconic film, and my character was iconic. I think this role brought so much happiness to the people who watched it and it’s still bringing joy to the people who are watching it now. The character I played was so loved by so many people all over the world, which was something I didn’t expect.

Even today, people all over the world talk to me about Basanti. I don’t think a film like this can ever be made again. So many people have asked if there should be a remake, and I always say that it is not possible even if someone tried to. Even if director Ramesh Sippy himself, tried to remake it, it wouldn’t be the same.

What was your initial reaction to the feedback that Sholay got and then the instant success it got?

Initially, the film wasn’t close to our hearts and were all just doing our roles. But it became close to our hearts because of how successful it turned out to be. We knew it was a different kind of film, very different from what I was doing at that time. But no one thought it would become such a phenomenon. When it completed 25 years, we were already amazed. Now it’s 50 years, and some of us are still alive to witness this milestone. Sadly, many are not around to see this celebration.

What is your favourite scene or memory from the film?

Sholay was a complete package, it had everything—action, drama, comedy. Even the action sequences were so unique. Everything about the film was crafted with so much care and style. We started shooting with the mandir scene (Veeru standing behind a Lord Shiva idol in the temple and impersonating the deity as Basanti prays for a good husband) which involved Dharmendra (Veeru), Amitabh (Jai) and me. It was such an exceptional start to this beautiful journey.

The production was so disciplined. If a scene wasn’t completed in time, we would pick it up the next day at the same location. It was very organized. And there were always different units shooting in various places, one shooting a song, another doing a scene, it was all happening simultaneously.

What was your first reaction when you were offered Basanti’s character?

When the film was first offered to me, I wasn't very excited about it, I even asked him ‘are you sure? You are offering me ek tange walli ka role, itna chota role?’ See, I had worked with him earlier in Andaz and Seeta Aur Geeta, where I had a double role. So when he said, ‘there are so many artists in the film, and you’re also playing one character,’ I felt it was a small role. I told him, ‘This doesn’t inspire me.’ But he looked at me and said, ‘Just say yes. Otherwise, you will repent.’ That’s exactly what I did and I’m thankful I listened.

Were there any difficulties you faced in creating Basanti’s character?

Developing Basanti’s character, especially her quirky dialogue delivery, came with its own challenges. I was a bit confused about how to deliver the dialogues. Then Javed (Akhtar) sat with me, narrated the scene, and enacted it himself. I just picked up the way he said it and added my own flair. That’s how it became what it is today. Even now, people come up to me and quote Basanti’s dialogues. It makes them so happy—and that makes me happy too.

Who knew that Basanti would become so iconic today. When I go in gathering I can’t get off the stage till the time I don’t recite one of Basanti’s dialogue. That’s her craze in today’s time.

Did you ever imagine Basanti becoming such a rage? What do you think about the memes and popularity of Basanti's character?

Basanti was ahead of her time even 50 years ago. Ek ladki jo tanga chalati hai, she was a self-made woman. She lived life on her own terms. She was all alone and still looked after herself. That is what made the character special. Even now when I think of her, I feel she truly represents what we today call ‘aatma nirbhar.’ So in a way, she was ahead of her time. And imagine, back then I didn’t even know how important that would become one day.

I've seen a few shows where they talk about Basanti or use it as reference, but I'm not very active on social media. I've heard that there are many memes and that people love quoting her dialogues.

How did Sholay impact your career?

Sholay definitely made me more popular, and people would often recognize me as Basanti. Back then, some people thought I was just signing films like Sholay casually. Even today, when I go for campaigning or public events, people demand that I recite Basanti’s iconic dialogues in her style - ‘Chal Dhanno ... aaj teri Basanti ki izzat ka sawaal hai’. Whether I’m in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, or Chhattisgarh—once I finish talking about the party, they all want the dialogue. Sometimes lakhs of people are there, and they won’t let me leave without hearing it.

Sholay influenced, your and Dharmendra sir’s love story. How was it working with him?

We really enjoyed working together. While we were shooting for the song Koi Haseena Jab Ruuth Jaate To… (by Kishore Kumar and RD Burman), off-camera, Dharam ji was very calm and normal, but the moment the camera started rolling, Veeru is who you would see, so much humor came out of him. We had a great time shooting outdoors in places like Mysore and Bangalore. We used to travel an hour from the hotel to the location. Today, Ramnagar, where we shot, has become a tourist spot. They’ve kept it just the way it was. It brings back so many memories.

How was it working with Amitabh sir?

We didn’t have too many scenes together. Very few, actually. So not much to recall from that particular film, but of course, I’ve worked with him in many others and it’s always been a great experience. More than me working Amitabh, it was so refreshing to see how not only Basanti became a rage but Jai-Veeru’s bonding and their equation won so many hearts.

The bond between Jai and Veeru was the soul of Sholay. Their friendship wasn’t just written into the script—it felt real, alive. And of course, with Dharmendra ji playing Veeru, that chemistry became even more unforgettable. There was a charm in their banter, their silences, and that unspoken loyalty. That kind of bonding is rare in cinema today.

Are there any plans for you to return to acting in the near future?

I’m not interested in OTT. I’ve done nearly 200 films—beautiful, meaningful films that even children can watch. That’s the kind of cinema I relate to. Nowadays, you have to think about who should watch which film, and not everything is suitable for everyone. I don’t want to do anything I’m not comfortable with. If I return, it will be for something I truly believe in, not just because it’s trending. I'm proud of my body of work.

Do you have a favourite film among the ones you've worked on?

Both Sholay and Sita Gita are my favorites. Ramesh Sippy gave me the opportunity to showcase my talent, and I'm grateful to him for that. More than me, my grandchildren absolutely love watching Seeta Aur Geeta. They enjoy it so much! Out of all my films, that’s the one they keep going back to. It makes me so happy to see the next generation connecting with something I did so long ago.