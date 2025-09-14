Hindi Diwas 2025: Boman Irani celebrates with a Gen Z slang masterclass

When asked the Hindi word for ‘Flex’, Irani confidently coined ‘Bhapaoing’. For ‘Ghosting’, his answer was nothing short of vintage filmi wit: ‘High Hindi 1,2 ka 4’. He wasn’t done there. For ‘Lit,’ the actor threw it back old-school style with the word ‘Jalwa’. And when he was presented with the Gen Z buzzword ‘Delulu,’ Irani couldn’t resist adding a rhyme, responding with: ‘is the solulu’. Sharing the clip, the 65-year-old wrote in his caption: “Mujhe diye gaye Gen Z words… aur maine diye unke jawaab Hindi mein. Simple. #HindiDiwas.”

Every year on September 14, India celebrates Hindi Diwas, marking the day in 1949 when the Constituent Assembly adopted Hindi in the Devanagari script as the country’s official language. This year, one of the most lighthearted tributes came from none other than actor Boman Irani, who decided to school the internet with his playful spin on Gen Z slang. The veteran star and arguably Gen Z's favourite Boomer, posted a hilarious Instagram video where he gave Hindi versions of words that have taken over social media. The text overlay on the reel read: “Boman Irani turns Gen-Z (in Hindi).”

Fans flooded the comments section with laughing emojis and applause, praising Irani for bridging the generational gap with humour. Many agreed that his quick-witted Hindi translations were not only funny but also a clever way to celebrate the richness of the language in today’s digital world.

With this post, Irani managed to show that Hindi Diwas doesn’t always have to be solemn — it can also be a moment to celebrate the language’s adaptability, proving that Hindi, like its speakers, continues to evolve with every generation.