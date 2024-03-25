Holi 2024: Surbhi Chandna: Holi will be all about wedding review

It’s Surbhi Chandna’s first Holi after her wedding, and she is super excited to spend the day with her family. The actor shares the festival will be all about spending quality time with her close ones, eating good food and reliving wedding memories. Surbhi Chandna got married in March

The actor got married to her long time boyfriend Karan Sharma earlier this month. The couple has also moved into a new home in Mumbai. While she has never been big on playing Holi, this year is super special.

“Usually, we are not so big on celebrating Holi as I am scared of colours. But this is our first festival as a married couple so it is special, and the celebration started with Holika dahan pooja with both of our families,” Chandna tells us.

The 34-year-old adds, “We love hosting people at home, and we like calling people over at our place for the past 13 years. This year too we will do the same. We will host a potluck party. We will cheat from our diet on Holi. Taking over the wife duties ever since we started living in our new house together, I have been experimenting with cooking new stuff. This time, we have decided to make Punjabi style aloo puri”.

Here, she reveals the day will be high on good food and nostalgia.

“I have not been able to spend time with both the families ever since we got married. We plan to catch up now on Holi, and talk about the wedding functions ke shaadi ke kya hua, kaise hua and what we missed when we were getting ready. I am also planning to soak in the love that the pictures have got on social media. So, this year, Holi will be all about wedding review, reliving those moments, and good food. I am looking forward to it,” says the actor, adding that she will also “squeeze in some time to respond to the congratulatory messages”.

When it comes to being married, that feeling has not sunk in it. “We were in a relationship for 13 years. The wedding was more about formalising it for us and families. There are times when I still address him as my husband, where people ask me to learn to call him my husband now. I don’t think I will get that feeling soon. And we have decided to live like girlfriend and boyfriend instead of husband and wife,” she ends.