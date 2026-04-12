How playback queen Asha Bhosle made ad jingles feel like film songs

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle , who passed away at the age of 92 on April 12, recorded over 11,000 songs in her illustrious career spanning over 8 decades. But apart from her glorious contribution to the Indian music industry, Asha Tai also lent her sugar-laced voice to ad jingles. She brought emotion, melody and mass appeal, turning jingles into songs that people remembered and hummed.

Back in 1964, Asha Tai revolutionised Indian advertising jingles with the jingle Phool Ke Samman Hai, composed by Ravi and written by Jan Nisar Akhtar, for the Hindustan Lever brand, Himalaya Bouquet toilet soap and talcum powder. Years later in 2002, the playback queen once again reshaped the ad industry with Rasila Rozana Utsav, a three minute-plus jingle for Rasna. Thanks to Asha Tai, ads felt like stories. They received love for the poetic quality and also reinforced brand recall through tune. With her voice, advertising in India shifted from informational to emotional storytelling.

After Asha Tai’s breakthrough, brands actively turned to professional playback singers for advertising. She paved the path and artists such as Sunidhi Chauhan and Alisha Chinai carried the legacy forward. A legend indeed!

Asha Bhosle was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai, for a chest infection and extreme exhaustion on the evening of April 11. A day later, the singer passed away due to multiple organ failure. She may have left us, but Asha Tai’s memories will live on in hearts forever.