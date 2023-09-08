Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Milind Soman stun with their physical fitness: Oomph pro max! Age no bar

Age is just a number, and many Bollywood actors, from Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor to Anupam Kher, are redefining what it means to be in peak and fit shape at any age. It was highlighted through Hrithik’s latest Instagram picture where he is seen flaunting his jaw-dropping physique, proving that this gang is too fit and too hot to handle! Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to share a picture, flaunting his perfectly toned six-pack abs, setting some serious fitness goals for his fans

If there is Anupam Kher (68) capturing his fitness journey on social media, there is Milind Soman (57) setting new fitness goals every now and then. Not to forget actors Anil Kapoor (66) and Ronit Roy (57) being the fitness frontiers with their intense workout routines.

On Sunday, Hrithik (49) posted a shirtless picture, showcasing his toned abs. “Can’t see the finish line,” he wrote along with the snap, sending his fans into a frenzy. Something which actor Arjun Rampal also did by sharing a before and after image of his fitness transformation on Instagram.

“Age is just a bar for every individual, and the actors are just out there to show the rest of the world that it is true, because there are people who follow them. And consistency is the key. If you see Hrithik’s journey, it is not like he is suddenly woken up from zero and gone to 100. He has always looked after his fitness and always the one to push his boundaries. When he is not working for a role, he is still maintaining the fitness level. Because fitness is not a destination, it is a journey,” says Yasim Karachiwala, celebrity fitness instructor.

At a time when most have a long list of excuses ready to skip workout sessions or ditch the healthy routine, these actors are busy rewriting the rules. Celebrity trainer Yash Patel, whose clients include names such as Krystle Dsouza, Gauahar Khan and Swapnil Joshi, feels these actors have had a “profound impact on setting fitness goals for individuals of all ages”.

“Hrithik Roshan’s journey towards maintaining his fit physique, considering his age and a history of injuries, is truly commendable. It’s not easy to stay committed to fitness… Both Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher have also been making headlines for their impressive fitness transformations after crossing the age of 50. These actors are not only benefiting themselves by staying fit but are also becoming beacons of inspiration for people of all age groups. The message is clear: age should not be a limiting factor in your fitness journey. Whether you’re in your 20s or well past 50, the importance of staying active and maintaining a healthy lifestyle remains constant. Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, and Anupam Kher’s incredible transformations prove that with determination, dedication, and the right guidance, you can achieve your fitness goals, regardless of your age,” Patel asserts.

A word of caution

When it comes to setting and smashing fitness goals, every person has a different journey, and Hrithik’s personal trainer Swapneel Hazare feels one should not forget this while seeking inspiration from their onscreen idol.

“Age should be a key element when planning goals specific to the client. Hrithik’s physique no doubt perfectly fits the adage ‘Age no bar when it comes to fitness’ however, I believe everyone’s body is ‘bio-individual’. One has to consider their genetic make-up, gender, age,lifestyle, eating habits, fitness levels, working hours and sleep patterns while following their idol. What suits one person does not necessarily have to suit the other,” Hazare says.

In the same vein, celebrity fitness coach Shivohaam, with clientele such as Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, and Sushmita Sen, stresses that one should not take the body for granted and push beyond limits after a certain age.

“I have been training Mr. Bachchan and I make him do everything, let’s say that he wants to do everything. He knows that for his body to function well and for him to be able to pursue his passion of acting his body has to be in a proper working condition. Our goal while training is not aesthetics but instead we work on balance, a little bit of jogging, joint mobility, muscle strength and core…. So age is a number, a number which we must take seriously and not for granted,” he ends

