HT City Legends 2024: A legendary tribute to icons

In a celebration as glorious as the legends it honoured, HT City, marking its 25th birthday, hosted the HT City Legends 2024 awards on Sunday, July 28, at the Taj Palace, Chanakyapuri. With Sotheby’s India as the luxury partner, the event featured a trophy designed by Tanira Sethi’s Indie Eye, decor by Paras Bairoliya of Geisha Rose and Elvy as the gifting partner. This sit-down soiree was a tribute to luminaries from diverse fields who have left an indelible mark on their professions. Cutting a truly legendary figure, winners of HT City Legends 2024 Awards (clockwise from left): Chef Manish Mehrotra, badminton player Saina Nehwal, designer Rohit Bal, philanthropist Kiran Nadar, special needs educator Tamana Chona, singer Sonu Nigam, Bureaucrat-G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, artist Anjolie Ela Menon, special needs educator Shayama Chona, Bharatanatyam and Odissi guru Sonal Mansingh, cardiologist Dr Naresh Trehan, actor Sharmila Tagore, actor Anupam Kher and FDCI chairperson Sunil Sethi(Photo: Manoj Varma/HT)

The ambience, meticulously crafted to reflect the extraordinary achievements of the awardees, was a symphony of luxury and sophistication. Long tables, draped in pristine linens, were adorned with an array of delicate flowers in soft pastel hues, each bloom a testament to the timeless beauty of Nature. Overhead, cascading arrangements of roses, peonies and hydrangeas hung like ethereal clouds, adding a touch of romance to the setting.

As live music by legendary maestro Brian Silas on a beautiful white piano filled the air, the ambience was further elevated, creating a mood that was both joyous and reflective. The melodies, carefully chosen to complement the decor, added a layer of emotional depth to the event, making it a truly unforgettable experience. Adding to the evening’s elegance were emcees Rini Simon Khanna and Rajiv Makhni, who guided the event with poise and charm, ensuring a seamless flow and engaging the distinguished audience. Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor, Entertainment & Lifestyle, HT, delivered a keynote address, setting the tone for the event with her inspiring words.

Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor, Entertainment & Lifestyle, HT(Photo: Manoj Varma/HT)

The event was a fitting tribute to the remarkable individuals who have left an indelible mark on their fields. Honorees included:

Anjolie Ela Menon, presented by Rajeev Sethi and Amit Goyal(Photo: Manoj Varma/HT)

Artist Anjolie Ela Menon received the HT City Legends 2024 award from art curator Rajeev Sethi along with Amit Goyal, Managing Director, India Sotheby’s International Realty, who were the luxury partners at the event.

Amitabh Kant, presented by Praveen Someshwar(Photo: Manoj Varma/HT)

Bureaucrat-G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant received the HT City Legends 2024 award from Praveen Someshwar, Group CEO & Managing Director, HT Media.

Sonal Mansingh, presented by Shovana Narayan(Photo: Manoj Varma/HT)

Bharatanatyam and Odissi Guru Sonal Mansingh received the HT City Legends 2024 award from Kathak Guru Shovana Narayan.

Sharmila Tagore, presented by NK Singh(Photo: Manoj Varma/HT)

Actor Sharmila Tagore received the HT City Legends 2024 award from economist NK Singh.

Naresh Trehan presented by Siddhartha Basu and Chetan Seth(Photo: Manoj Varma/HT)

Cardiologist Dr Naresh Trehan received the HT City Legends 2024 award from TV producer-quiz show host Siddhartha Basu along with cigar czar of India, Chetan Seth.

Anupam Kher, presented by Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Neelam Pratap Rudy(Photo: Manoj Varma/HT)

Actor Anupam Kher received the HT City Legends 2024 award from MP and former Union Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy and his wife, golfer Neelam Pratap Rudy.

Sunil Sethi, presented by Lindy Cameron(Photo: Manoj Varma/HT)

FDCI Chairperson Sunil Sethi received the HT City Legends 2024 award from British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron.

Kiran Nadar, presented by Philip Green(Photo: Manoj Varma/HT)

Philanthropist Kiran Nadar received the HT City Legends 2024 award from High Commissioner of Australia Philip Green.

Dr. Shayama & Tamana Chona, presented by Payal Jain & Rina Dhaka(Photo: Manoj Varma/HT)

Special Needs Educators Dr Shayama Chona and Tamana received the HT City Legends 2024 award from couturiers Payal Jain and Rina Dhaka.

Rohit Bal, presented by Paresh Maity(Photo: Manoj Varma/HT)

Designer Rohit Bal received the HT City Legends 2024 award from artist Paresh Maity.

Manish Mehrotra, presented by Vir Sanghvi(Photo: Manoj Varma/HT)

Chef Manish Mehrotra received the HT City Legends 2024 award from journalist-food critic Vir Sanghvi.

Sonu Nigam, presented by Brian Silas(Photo: Manoj Varma/HT)

Singer Sonu Nigam received the HT City Legends 2024 award from pianist Brian Silas.

Saina Nehwal, presented by Madhu Trehan(Photo: Manoj Varma/HT)

Badminton champion Saina Nehwal received the HT City Legends 2024 award from journalist-author Madhu Trehan.

As singer Sonu Nigam received his award, he delighted the audience with an impromptu performance of the title song from Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003). Actor Sharmila Tagore took a nostalgic journey down memory lane, reminiscing about her illustrious career. Actor Anupam Kher, embracing his trophy, conveyed his heartfelt gratitude. FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi humorously reflected on his iconic white beard and hair, while badminton champ Saina Nehwal spoke passionately about the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 and extended her best wishes to the athletes.

The evening concluded with the unveiling of the glamorous cover of HT City Showstoppers under the creative direction of Shara Ashraf Prayag, featuring actor Taapsee Pannu, who graced the event, adding an extra touch of glamour to a night of celebration and tribute.