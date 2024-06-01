HT EXCLUSIVE| Tejasswi Prakash's food haul in CP: Delhi is an all rounder

Being the enthu cutlet she is, actor Tejasswi Prakash goes on a food haul in the heart of Delhi, Connaught Place, with HT City. The actor poses for us exclusively while eating her favourite delicacies, including Bedmi Poori, Momos, Kulhad Chai, and much more. Here's what she talked about: Tejasswi Prakash in Connaught Place

Food haul in CP

I had so much fun, I have always been a big fan of the food out here in Delhi. Foodie people are the best kind of people. I had been to a lot of places that we visited today so it was kind of nostalgic and the taste of some foods that I had completely forgotten, it was a reminder for me. It was great to come here and embrace the foodie child in me. Everything that we had was so different from the other, it’s tough to choose. We ended with gol gappe so I liked that the best, also because it had such strong flavours that overpowered everything else.

Do you feel connected to Delhi?

It is the capital of my country which is known not just for food, but is also a place that has great people, I just love their vibe. I don’t have any family members here, just a few friends. There’s always a lot of work that happens in and around Delhi, I am frequently in Delhi. It is also known for its fashion, I love the crowd here, they take their fashion seriously. It’s like all and all, all rounder capital!

Bombay vs Delhi

Delhi has food that Bombay doesn’t have. There’s so much variety and that too with good taste. You have to be smarter about what to eat where in Mumbai, but in Delhi you will get good food anywhere you go. There’s so much competition among various eateries here in the capital. Big roads is also what Delhi has, we don’t have that in Mumbai. On the other hand, Mumbai has me, and that’s a great thing to have. Jokes apart, its the lovely beaches that Bombay has and Delhi doesn’t.

Best part about the capital

I don’t really shop in Delhi, its mostly to go out and eat. I shopped in Sarojini long time back, I loved it. In terms of food, Kaake Da Hotel is my go to eatery, I just love it there. Whenever I am here for work, I try to go. I have also been to Karim’s in Khan market, roaming around in CP, and partying in Cyber Hub. All the places are different from each other and have their own vibe! I like how CP has a mix of shopping and food outlets.

Once upon a trip to Delhi...

I came with my family for a trip many years ago, to cover both Delhi and Agra. We explored so many places, including Red Fort, Qutub Minar, and India Gate. They all were so different and beautiful. My first ever sooji ka gol gappa was at India Gate. We mostly went to see various forts and eat the local street food there. It was a very touristy trip for the whole family.