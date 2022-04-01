EXCLUSIVE! Tejasswi Prakash opens up on marrying Karan Kundrra: Iska bas chale toh ye toh kar hi lega

Naagin 6 actor Tejasswi Prakash is elated to be home from her hectic shooting schedule. The actor is celebrating the Maharashtrian New Year, Gudi Padwa today with her family and actor boyfriend Karan Kundrra. “I’ve been craving to spend time with my family and Karan,” she says as we speak over the phone. “I’m hoping for a better year than last one and I’m just thankful for everything,” she adds.

This will be Prakash’s first Padwa with actor boyfriend Kundrra, as they got in a relationship just last year. “We Maharashtrians have this thing called Padwacha gift, that one’s boyfriend and husband is supposed to give them. All my friends are already taunting him. So I’m expecting a Padwacha gift from Karan,” she shares.

Prakash is going to indulge in “simple ghar ka khaana” today along with “puranpolis” made by her mom. “It is easy to make. Also, Karan’s mother is making Payasum. We are going to start the year with something sweet,” she adds.

Prakash’s fondest memories of Gudi Padwa are with his brother Pratik who is currently in the States. “We used to wake up early, which we didn’t really like. Then we had to do Pooja, we’d wear something traditional and chill with the family. It has never been grand for us, but always simple. I miss that Pra (her brother) is not here,” she elaborates.

While Prakash and Kundrra are celebrating this festival together, she also clears the air that they have not discussed marriage yet. “We are focusing on our work. We have not had the chance to talk (about the wedding). And these things cannot be discussed on the phone. We need to find the time and then we can figure something out if we have to figure it out. This guy (Kundraa) has told (everyone) that March we are doing (the wedding). (Since then) March has become a big thing. People are saying March khatam hogaya, when are you two getting married. And he meant it, he wanted to marry in March. But we didn’t know it would be this crazy. Iska bas chale toh ye toh kar hi lega. But he hasn’t popped the question. So, I keep taunting him,” Prakash signs off.