I am deeply saddended by this shocking news: Neeru Bajwa on Jaswinder Bhalla's death

Popular comedian and actor Jaswinder Bhalla, best known for his stint in Punjabi cinema, has died at the age of 65. The actor breathed his last at Fortis Hospital in Mohali in the early hours of Friday, according to reports. News 18 reported that his last rites will take place on Saturday at Balongi. Many of his colleagues from the Punjabi film industry are expected to attend. Neeru Bajwa has done several films with late Jaswinder Bhalla

Actress Neeru Bajwa, known for her acting in iconic Punjabi films is currently in a state of shock after the news of his death came in. While talking to HT, she shared, “Deeply saddened by this shocking news. I am fortunate to have had work with Bhalla saab in so many films, He was a pure genius. It was so hard to keep a straight face always when acting with him. It is a huge loss for us. My prayers are with his family.”

Also Read: https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/others/gippy-grewal-shattered-with-the-death-of-jaswinder-bhalla-calls-him-a-father-figure-in-his-life-sonam-bajwa-neeru-bajwa-101755844340024.html

Jaswinder Bhalla career:

Jaswinder Bhalla was known for his comic roles in a wide variety of Punjabi films in a career that stretched for close to three decades. He began his acting stint with iconic comedies like Dulha Bhatti, and even worked in Jaspal Bhatti's Hindi-language comedy, Mahaul Theek Hai (1999). Over the years, he appeared in some of the biggest Punjabi hits such as Jatt and Juliet, Sardaar Ji, and Carry On Jatta. His portrayal of Advocate Dhillon in the three Carry On Jatta films made him a household name. He made a name for himself using different catchphrases for his characters, making even small roles memorable for the audience.

Bhalla was last seen on screen in the 2024 release Shinda Shinda No Papa, which starred Gippy Grewal and Hina Khan in the lead roles.