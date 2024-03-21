I am from an era where TV too had stars, says actor Naman Shaw

With a career spanning over two decades, actor Naman Shaw asserts that he was intentionally keeping away from screen for some time as he wanted to explore other prospects in life. Actor Naman Shaw

“I have been part of some super successful shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (2000-08), Kasauti... (2001-08), Kasamh Se (2006-09) and many more. I tasted success and earned the love of fans much early in my career. Today things are different, as every day, a new actor is launched, and the audience don’t keep themselves invested in the show anymore. I have lived in an era where television too had stars. Also, actors don’t get opportunities like that anymore, shows hardly run for months leave alone years,” says Shaw.

On his six-year hiatus from mainstream television, the actor says, “After a series of shows, I wanted to dabble in other options and opportunities. And I needed time to look into other things in life. So, it was during the break that I came up with my own production and got into line producing OTT series like Taish (2020), Kaala (2023) and next will be a film called Dangey as well. Also, my personal life too kept me occupied. I got married and then we had our baby so in those six years too, I was very busy moving ahead in life.”

Shaw feels he has played too many good boy characters and over the years and now wishes to do something that gave him space to experiment.

“Today my son (Kriivaan Shaw) is growing, and wife (Nehaa Mishra) is looking after the production-house, so I had time to go back to television full time, but my main issue was what character to play. Something different, maybe a grey role like the one in the show Mangal Lakshmi is what I am looking for. When the audience has a certain image of you, it’s difficult to break it but one can steadily work towards changing it and that’s my focus for now,” the actor says.