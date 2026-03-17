‘If Ranbir and Ranveer said this…’: Vicky Kaushal’s joke on marriage leaves internet shocked and disappointed; watch

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are undoubtedly one of the most adored star couples of our country. Fans love them and can’t get enough of #ViKat. Even when Kat and Vicky got married in 2021, it felt like a personal win to many netizens. They are the ideal couple on social media, in every way. So when Vicky cracked a joke on marriage at a recent event, it left the internet surprised. But after overcoming the initial shock, several fans expressed their disappointment at the Uri actor.

At a recent wedding celebration, actor Vicky Kaushal took to the stage. Speaking to the groom, he said, “Sir, mujhe aap se ek hi sawal poochna hai. How’s the josh?” Hearing Vicky recreate his iconic dialogue from Aditya Dhar’s Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) left the audience roaring in delight. After this reaction, Vicky turned to the crowd and said, “Dekha? Humesha maine yeh dekha hai bachelors ka josh humesha high rehta hai. Hum shaadhishuda waalo ke toh thode se josh (made a hand gesture like a crashing plane) saal bhar saal… Actually Akash ko tension lene ki zarurat nahi hai, 4 din mein josh kum nahi hota. Haina? But ek baar main chahta hun aap room se pooche ‘how’s the josh’, and we all know what to say: ‘high sir’. Correct?”

This did not go down well with netizens, who pointed out that other married actors such as Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh would have been brutally trolled for cracking a joke such as this. In the comment section below, a social media user claimed, “If ranbir had said this, there would have been numerous reels, podcasts, posts on x , reddit and Instagram telling us all how he is the worst husband ever,” whereas another agreed, “I am no Ranbir fan but I agree...If Ranbir or even Ranveer had said this, there would've been arrest warrant out on them by now....Somehow nobody cares what anyone else says, not just Vicky....” A comment read, “we're seriously STILL making misogynistic "marriage" jokes in 2026? should've left these on comedy nights with kapil in 2016,” whereas another netizen opined, “If Ranbir or Ranveer had said this, by now IG and X would be on fire. Vicky somehow always gets away.”

Just a few months ago, Vicky and Katrina began a new chapter in their lives when they welcomed their first child into the world. They named their son Vihaan Kaushal. On the film front, Vicky will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Alia Bhatt and her husband Ranbir Kapoor.