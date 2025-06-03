Imran Khan’s ex-wife Avantika Malik reveals what helped her let go of resentment, anger post divorce: ‘How much he…’

Imran Khan began his career as an actor in 2008 with Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, backed by his uncle Aamir Khan. He won hearts as the ultimate lover boy! But his journey as a real-life boyfriend began much before when he was 19. After dating for 9 long years, Imran got married to his then girlfriend Avantika Malik. In 2014 the couple welcomed their daughter Imara into the world. Theirs looked like a happily ever after, until they separated in 2019. Avantika left Imran’s house along with their daughter, and the exes are now co-parenting Imara. Well, Avantika has now revealed what helped her let go of the resentment that she had, built up inside her. Avantika Malik, Imran Khan and their daughter Imara

In a recent chat with Nayandeep Rakshit, Avantika Malik opened up about her ex-husband Imran Khan as a father to their daughter Imara. She shared, “I have utmost respect for the father that he is and utmost respect for how involved and invested he is in Imara and how much he loves her and how he expresses his love for her. Absolutely. I think that a lot of being able to let go of my own issues and anger and resentment, whatever I may have been carrying vis-à-vis our relationship, I think I could let go for this reason. So I was like, this is the most important thing. If you can maintain this and you can be a wonderful father then that's all that mattered, at that point.”

When asked if they can be friends, Avantika replied, “I would hope, I would hope. But we don't… not really. It's civil, it's cordial. But friends is a very strong term. We're not there yet. Maybe with time.”

On the work front, Imran has been away from the silver screen since his last release Katti Batti, opposite Kangana Ranaut. According to buzz, he is all set to make his acting comeback with a project titled Adhure Hum Adhure Tum. This film will reportedly arrive on a digital platform.