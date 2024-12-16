Imtiaz Ali on visiting Nishaan-a-Mir in Lucknow: We need to celebrate icons like Mir Taqi Mir

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, during his visit to Lucknow for the Metaphor Lucknow LitFest, paid tributes at the grave of poet Mir Taqi Mir and emphasised the importance of celebrating such iconic figures. Imtiaz Ali at Nishan-e-Mir in Lucknow

“I visited Mir’s grave, and on the way, I came across the house of Majaz (poet Asrar-Ul-Haq ‘Majaz Lakhnawi’). Visiting Mir's grave was on my to-do list, and I learned about Majaz’s house and the tragic circumstances of his passing. While Majaz (1911-1955) is closer to us in history, Mir (1723-1810) live much earlier and remains an incredibly inspirational poet. I’m a fan of Mir and wanted to visit for my own satisfaction. However, through festivals like this, I hope to shine a light on such great eminent personalities who have inspired and fuelled so many,” says Ali.

He quotes Mirza Ghalib: “He once said: ‘Rekhta ke tum hi ustaad nahi ho Ghalib, kehte hain agle zamane mein koi Mir bhi tha!’ Ghalib, in his lifetime, mentioned only one 'shayar’ by name - Mir. This shows how extraordinary Mir was, and it is crucial to rediscover such legendary figures. I am trying to bring this forward, not just for him but all artistes, through mainstream and social media. I would love see people promoting artistes in social platforms.”

During the litfest session, he shared how the Sufi mystic and poet Jalal al-Din Muḥammad Rumi influenced his film Rockstar (2011), revealing that he discovered Rumi's writings while working on the project.

A food tour remains a priority for him whenever he visits the city. “This time, I went to Idrees Biryani, enjoyed Sharmaji Ki Chai, will definitely take back Chanakya Ke Laddu and Bajpai’s kachori is also on the list. Next time, I'll make sure to try Lalla’s biryani, Rahim’s kulche-nahari and Mubeen’s offerings.”

Expressing his love for the city, he says, “Every time I visit Lucknow, mujhe yeh sheher aur khoobsorat lagta hai. This connection has deepened thanks to my multiple visits for the Metaphor Lucknow LitFest, which have allowed me to immerse myself in the city's timeless charm and vintage atmosphere.”

Imtiaz Ali interacting with audience during the Metaphor Lucknow LitFest

A film on Gadar!

“I would definitely love to make a film on Gadar. The events of 1857 hold great significance in Indian history, and Lucknow played a pivotal and fascinating role in that period. So many intriguing stories emerged from it, and if we could draw inspiration from them, it could lead to an incredible film—something on the lines of Junoon (1978),” he said.