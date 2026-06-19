Imtiaz Ali says for him, Jab We Met is ‘not' a love story: I was not coming from a point of knowing anything about love

Starting from Socha Na Tha and Jab We Met to his latest release Main Vaapas Aaunga , Imtiaz Ali has shown romances across generations and decades through his film. While his latest offering has been garnering love all across for the intensity of its central love story, the filmmaker asserts that he does not claim to have the knowledge of love. “I'm not coming from a point of understanding love into the movies that I'm making,” he says.

Imtiaz Ali reflects on his early works as he shares, “In Socha Na Tha, the confusion of Viren was actually my confusion. Sometimes you commit in a direction and your heart pulls in some other direction. That was something I didn't find an answer for but I made a movie.”

He even has a unique take on the cult classic Jab We Met starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Imtiaz says, “Jab We Met, in my mind, was not even about a love relationship. It is about two people who meet like strangers and they kind of become like each other. They complete each other and they realize that later. Again, I was not coming from a point of knowing anything about love. Similarly in Main Vaapas Aaunga, when I spoke to partition veterans, I realised that what made them survive through all the agonies and miseries through partition is the love in their hearts.”