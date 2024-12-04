Menu Explore
Indian Navy Day 2024: 5 Indian naval movies and documentaries based on real-life events

ByAadrika Sominder
Dec 04, 2024 01:32 PM IST

On Indian Navy Day 2024, these films offer a deeper appreciation for the dedication and bravery of India’s naval forces; read

Every year on December 4th, Indian Navy Day is celebrated to honour the brave men and women who serve and protect our nation and its waters. These courageous sailors endure rigorous discipline and face challenging environments yet remain resilient in the face of adversity. Today, the entire country takes a moment to recognize their dedication and valour, including Prime Minister Modi, who took to Twitter to express his admiration for the Indian Navy and its personnel.

Indian Navy Day 2024
Indian Navy Day 2024

For some history, Navy Day is observed in commemoration of ‘Operation Trident’ during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. On this day, the Navy launched a successful attack on Pakistan's key port city, Karachi. This operation not only marked a major military victory but also showcased India's growing naval power and influence. But to truly understand the lives of these brave men and women, there are several documentaries and films that offer valuable insights into their world; here are some to deepen your understanding of their bravery.

Documentary: Guardians of the Coastline | Inside Indian Naval Academy (2023)
This documentary takes you behind the gates of the Indian Naval Academy (INA) in Ezhimala, Kerala offering an in-depth look at the training and discipline that mould the future sailors of the Indian Navy. It showcases the intense preparation these cadets undergo before they set foot on a naval vessel and is a no-brainer must-watch for anyone interested in understanding the foundational journey of these dedicated officers.

Documentary: Sons of Vikrant (2016)
This moving documentary, released by Leo Burnett and Bajaj V, honours the heroes of INS Vikrant. It shares untold stories of valour and sacrifice from war veterans who served on this iconic ship during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. This documentary provides powerful insights into the lives of those who served aboard the “invincible” INS Vikrant.

Movie: Rustom (2016)

Though Rustom isn’t about naval combat, it portrays the life of a naval officer, Rustom, played by Akshay Kumar. The film is based on the infamous KM Nanavati case, where a naval officer’s personal life becomes the subject of national interest. It explores themes of duty, honour, and the personal sacrifices made by those in the armed forces.

Movie: The Ghazi Attack (2017)
While many naval films focus on surface operations, The Ghazi Attack highlights the essential role played by submarines. Set against the backdrop of the 1971 war, this film depicts the intense underwater battle between the Indian and Pakistani Navy. The movie stars Rana Daggubati and Taapsee Pannu and shows a high-stakes naval duel with the Pakistani submarine — PNS Ghazi.

Documentary: Girls Who Sailed (2019)
This inspiring documentary tells the story of six women naval officers who became the first all-women Indian crew to circumnavigate the globe. Led by Lieutenant Commander Vartika Joshi, the crew achieved the remarkable feat aboard INSV Tarini, a 55-foot sailing vessel. The documentary, which will premiere on National Geographic on March 8th, showcases the crew's courage and perseverance as they face treacherous seas.

These films and documentaries provide a powerful window into the lives of those who serve in the Indian Navy. Watching them is an excellent way to understand the hardships and triumphs of the men and women who keep our seas safe.

