Influencer Trisha Paytas says she wants to run for Congress: ‘It came to me in a dream…’

In a new video titled 2026 MANIFESTATIONS uploaded on January 5, Trisha told her followers, “I would love to run” for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Filming from her car, she admitted, “I know, it sounds so crazy to me, too. I really want to be able to truly make a difference because I see so much horrible stuff happening in the world — and happening right here in California as well.”

Internet personality Trisha Paytas is setting her sights on a new stage — politics. The 37-year-old influencer revealed she is seriously considering a 2026 congressional bid in California, where she lives with her husband Moses Hacmon and their three children.

Trisha also added that becoming a mother in 2022 shifted her perspective on the world and inspired her to act. “I never thought of myself as a political person until I started having kids and realising, like, the world could be just so disastrous [and] dystopian for real by the time they get to be adults,” she said. “I was like, ‘Alright Trish, enough just, like, shutting it out, being ignorant.’”

Later that day, Trisha shared a TikTok expanding on her plans. She said she was currently Googling the process of running for Congress and explained how the idea came to her. “The idea of me being representative for the state of California came to me in a dream — in a vision, if you will,” she said. “It's so vivid to me.”

A vision and her slogan If Trisha intends to officially appear on the November 2026 ballot, she’ll need to file nomination papers, submit a declaration of candidacy, and either pay a $1,740 fee or collect the same number of constituent signatures by March 6. She could also run as a write-in candidate, but would need to secure one of the top two vote counts in the primary to advance to the general election.

As for her platform, Trisha said her main goal would be to raise the minimum age for participation in the adult entertainment industry to 25. She added that her campaign slogan could be: “California could be good. It could be good. Just need to figure out a better system for everyone and everything.”

An unpredictable political past Trisha has previously expressed political views across party lines. In 2012, she endorsed Mitt Romney, calling him “super hot” in a now-deleted YouTube video. Four years later, she voiced support for Donald Trump — but later retracted that stance in a 2019 video titled “I do NOT support Trump,” where she admitted she had “never voted” and knew “literally nothing” about politics.