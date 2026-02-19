Inside Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s Wedding Invitation Box: From National Crush perfume to soan ghee roll

After getting secretly engaged, actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are now gearing up to tie the knot on February 26. While the couple have kept their lips sealed, their wedding invite recently went viral, confirming an intimate wedding on February 26, followed by a grand wedding reception in Hyderabad on March 4. Ahead of Rashmika and Vijay’s big day, a video of the latter’s house has now surfaced online, decorated with flowers and lights for the soon-to-be wed couple. In another viral clip, we get a sneak peek into Vijay and Rashmika’s rumoured wedding invitation box.

In this viral video we see a beautiful box, which has Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s name on it along with yellow marigold flowers and pink peace lily motifs. Inside the box is a 10 ml bottle of ‘National Crush’, a signature Eau de Parfum perfume from bride Rashmika’s brand Dear Diary, a yellow t-shirt from Vijay’s fashion brand Rowdy, a box of soan ghee roll, an ayurvedic hand and foot cream in a gold pouch, and a box of roasted cashews. However, it is not clear if this invitation box is for wedding guests or the media. In fact, only the couple or guests can confirm if this is the real invitation box sent out by Rashmika and Vijay.

Vijay and Rashmika’s viral wedding reception invite read, “I’m writing to share some special news and to invite you to be part of a huge moment in our lives. With the love and blessings of our families, Rashmika and I will be getting married on 26.02.26 in a small and intimate ceremony. As we begin this new chapter — celebrating and creating memories around our union — it would truly mean a lot to us to celebrate with those who have been a part of our journeys. Your presence and blessings would make this occasion even more special for us.” It further said, “We warmly invite you to join us and bless us at our Wedding Reception. Wednesday, 04 March, 2026 | 7:00 PM onwards, Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. We look forward to celebrating together. Warm regards, Vijay (on behalf of Rashmika & myself).”

We wish Vijay and Rashmika all the happiness!