IPL 2024: Sumeet Vyas, Saiyami Kher to Karan Tacker, Bollywood celebs reveal their favourite team and player

Mumbai Indians- Sumeet Vyas I support MI because I live in Mumbai and it has Rohit Sharma, who is my favourite batsman. He is the most relaxed cricketer I have seen in a while, and it’s relaxing to see him bat as a viewer. He makes the hardest shots look easy. The most memorable match for me is when MI beat CSK in the final three years back. I saw that match and it completely blew my mind. Bollywood celebs show support to their favourite IPL teams

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Chennai Super Kings- Saiyami Kher

I am supporting CSK because like most of the fans, I also feel that this is going to be Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s last IPL. He has relinquished his captaincy as well. I am here for the legend Dhoni who has given us so many memories and made cricket special for us. Also, my friend Ajinkya Rahane plays for CSK. A special memory with CSK for me was the rollercoaster last season that they had, where they lost the initial games but then in the final when Ravindra Jadeja won it all, it was amazing.

Delhi Capitals- Sunny Hinduja

I am basically supporting India and Indian players, but as a team, I have a special connect with DC. I am most excited about the comeback of Rishabh Pant. He has gone through a lot, and I have missed seeing him play for the Indian team. So, I am vouching for him and want him to create history by winning the first IPL for DC. In 2018, Rishabh Pant had played his best knock of life against SRH. He scored 128 runs at the strike rate of 240, it was crazy. Bhuvaneshwar Kumar was at his peak at the time, and Pant effortlessly hit his deliveries for sixes and boundaries and ended not out.

Kolkata Knight Riders- Shantanu Maheshwari

Being from Kolkata, I am all in for KKR, supporting and cheering them the loudest. My favourite player in the team is Rinku Singh, his power and accuracy are just mind blowing. I had performed for an IPL closing ceremony long back and thus I got a chance to watch the final between MI and CSK. We were sitting in the CSK stand, so we were the only three-four friends who were supporting MI, and everyone was giving us looks. It was like a sea of yellow jersey with us in blue.

Punjab Kings- Karan Tacker

I am a proud Punjabi and thus I am supporting PBKS. I love how its players are on the field and the way they always express themselves. My favourite player in the squad is Shikhar Dhawan. He’s a great cricketer, a brilliant leader and a tough guy to compete with. But at the same time, he’s fun loving with his approach and his Instagram is full of funny reels as well. He’s physically fit and I’m a fitness freak as well, so I can relate. Right after college, I saw my first IPL game on field which had MI playing in Wankhede stadium. It was a surreal experience to feel the energy live, but I still feel, my best memory is yet to come.

Royal Challengers Bangalore- Pearl V Puri

I'm a die-hard supporter of RCB because of their electrifying performances and thrilling matches. The team's dynamic spirit resonates with me, making every match a roller-coaster of emotions. Without a doubt, my favorite player in is the legendary Virat Kohli. His sheer determination, leadership qualities, and unparalleled batting skills never fail to leave me in awe. He's not just a player, but an inspiration. One of the best memories I have of RCB is their nail-biting victory against Mumbai Indians. The sheer intensity of that match, coupled with Kohli's exceptional performance under pressure, made it an unforgettable moment in cricket history. It was indeed a testament to RCB's resilience and spirit.

Gujarat Titans- Elnaaz Norouzi

I am supporting Gujarat Titans for their sheer grit and determination. My favourite players in the team were Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill. While Pandya has now gone to MI, I am loving how Gill is leading the team. I have so many memories of IPL to choose from but every year, I just wait in front of my screens to create new ones.

Lucknow Super Giants- Vatsal Sheth

I feel LSG has a phenomenal team this season and I have this intuition that they will lift the cup this year. Mayank Yadav is my favourite player for the way he bowls speeding over 150 kmph. He is the future of Indian cricket. I remember going to watch a match of Punjab vs Mumbai at Wankhede in one of the initial seasons of IPL. Everyone was wearing a blue t-shirt with only six or seven of us wearing a Punjab jersey. When Punjab took a wicket, the six of us were cheering while the whole crowd was silent. After the match, I got messages from my friend who saw me on TV saying, Sachin Tendulkar got out and you were jumping. That’s when I realised it was Tendulkar’s wicket.

Rajasthan Royals- Karanvir Vohra

I come from Rajasthan and RR is the first ever champion of IPL, so I proudly support them. The young gun Yashasvi Jaiswal in the team is like a machine gun when he comes on the crease, and I love seeing him play. And being a true RR supporter, my favourite memory of IPL is the first ever final between RR and CSK where we created history by winning the first ever edition of this celebration of cricket.

Sunrisers Hyderabad- Vardhan Puri

For the sheer class that SRH players display, I really love them for it. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has to be the player I look forward to seeing play the most. The attitude with which he bowls is just amazing. My most special IPL memory has to be the IPL finals in 2012 between KKR and CSK. It was the first time KKR became champions, and I was living and celebrating vicariously through SRK sir, and his joy was palpable.