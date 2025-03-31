IPL 2025 | Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings: It's playtime for Rishabh Pant & Co on hometurf!

Lucknow Super Giants (LST) is set to play its first home match on Tuesday as they take on a spirited Punjab Kings at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer at Ekana Stadium(Intagram)

The local team will be playing seven matches at the Ekana stadium, with the second match against Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians on April 4, who are scheduled to arrive in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Pant on home ground!

LSG’s new captain Rishabh Pant and PK’s new captain Shreyas Iyer met at the stadium and has a quick chat. After a nail-biting first match loss against Delhi Capitals and a comprehensive victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the fully charged LSG is looking forward to cashing in on the home advantage. Pant is set to play his first match in front of the local crowd after taking over the reins from the previous captain, KL Rahul. Both teams sweated it out at the stadium.

Army ready to charge

LSG Fan Army members cheering team members(Instagram)

The LSG fan army has expanded its base with a student-based contingent and members coming in support of the team.

Fan army co-ordinator Dipti Anand, a student at a private university in Lucknow, says, “This time we have two fan armies which will fill the East Stand near the LSG dug-out and cheer for the team. We have approximately 100 loyal fans from previous seasons, and this time we opened membership and finalised 650 new members. They are being provided tickets for all matches, merchandise, and opportunities to meet and greet the players."

Abhishek Dubey, who led the on-ground fan army for the last two seasons, has a new role. “Now, I am part of the crew and will be managing things at a different level, but it’s great to be in the core team.”

General tickets sold out!

The LSG Instagram handle announced that the general tickets for the April 1 match against PK have been sold out. “For the current matches, tickets are priced between ₹499 and ₹20,000. Depending on the matches and the level of excitement, the ticket prices will fluctuate. For example, for the MI match, the general tickets are sold out, and the ticket range is ₹1,200 to ₹28,000,” informed a member of the fan army.

Matches in Lucknow:

LSG vs Punjab Kings – April 1

LSG vs Mumbai Indians – April 4

LSG vs Gujarat Titans – April 12

LSG vs Chennai Super Kings – April 14

LSG vs Delhi Capitals – April 22

LSG vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – May 9

LSG vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – May 18