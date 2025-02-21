Is Salman Khan playing an auto-driver in his Hollywood debut? Viral clip sparks speculation

Social media has been buzzing with anticipation after a clip of actor Salman Khan on the sets of a film in Saudi Arabia was leaked online. Salman Khan, (right) Salman and Sanjay Dutt during the shoot in Saudi Arabia

Salman is currently in the country, along with actor Sanjay Dutt; the duo are shooting for an international project. While details about the film remain under wraps, reports suggest that both actors will be making an appearance in the remake of the 2021 Argentinian film, Seven Dogs. And the now-viral clip has fuelled speculations about what exactly Salman’s role might be.

The leaked video shows the actor dressed in a khaki driver’s uniform, standing beside an auto-rickshaw. In another video, the 59-year-old dons a sharp white suit, while Dutt (65) was dressed similarly in a blue suit.

An X user shared one of these clips and captioned it, “Bhai and Baba are in Saudi Arabia to shoot a cameo for a Hollywood movie.” In yet another video, Salman was seen wearing a checked shirt and red neckerchief as he chatted with members of the crew between takes.

While production has been secretive, directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, known for Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024), are reportedly helming this film. Back home, fans are counting down the days to Eid, when Salman’s next, Sikandar, will hit the big screens.