Is Shraddha Kapoor’s jewellery brand selling Cartier knock-offs? Netizens say ‘Reebok Nahi, Rebuk he Sahi’

Before making her Bollywood comeback with Ranbir Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in 2023, actor Shraddha Kapoor was away from the limelight for a bit. During this time, she followed in the footsteps of her contemporaries such as Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, and began a new phase of her life as an entrepreneur. She co-founded a demi-fine jewellery brand, made of metals such as sterling silver and stainless steel coated with 18 carat gold, joining the team as a ‘brand visionary’. Well, it looks like Shraddha’s jewellery brand has now found itself in trouble with a section of the internet. Fan favourite Shraddha Kapoor is being trolled for her jewellery brand

Social media users have accused Shraddha Kapoor’s jewellery brand of allegedly plagiarising designs of luxury brands such as Cartier and selling bootleg versions of them. In a Reddit thread, netizens have even shared screenshots of jewellery pieces from Shraddha’s brand, comparing them with the French luxury goods company and their original pieces. Well, netizens are shocked and are now expressing their disappointment in the comment section below. One such internet user claimed, “Plagiarism should just rebrand as "making things affordable",” whereas another netizen stated, “They have better resources to make original designs. Why does a celebrity need to make knock off designs so normal people can afford it? It’s embarrassing.”

A hilarious comment read, “Once a legend said "Reebok Nahi, Rebuk he Sahi" 😏,” whereas a social media user joked, “Everyone copies nothing new . And if Sharadha doesn't sell us the copies how will she get the original ones for herself !! LoL!!” Referring to Shraddha’s father Shakti Kapoor’s iconic character Crime Master Gogo in Andaz Apna Apna (1994), a filmy fan wrote, “Crimemaster Gogo ki beti se yahi ummeed thi.” When a few fans tried to defend Shraddha aka their beloved babudi, even they received backlash. Making a good point, a social media user stated, “if this was Alia they would've booked her for jail 🤣🤣.”

On the film front, Shraddha was last seen in Stree 2 (2024). Recently the actor revealed that she has signed three new films. Apart from these projects, Shraddha also has Stree 3, set for release in 2027, in her line up.