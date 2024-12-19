‘It was a nightmare’: Delhi-NCR resident reveals 200 phones stolen at Karan Aujla's concert in Gurugram

A Delhi-NCR resident who attended Punjabi singer-rapper Karan Aujla's concert on Sunday in Gurugram posted a video on Instagram detailing her horrendous experience. She revealed that 200 phones, including her brother's, were stolen at the venue. Priyal Kapoor, a make-up artist, shared a video titled ‘It wasn’t a dream, it was a nightmare’ on Instagram, in which a group of youngsters was spotted at a police station in Gurugram filing a complaint. An Instagram user shared that over 200 phones were stolen during Karan Aujla's gig in Gurugram on Sunday.

"Nearly 200 phones were stolen at Karan Aujla’s concert today, including my brother’s. A gang was operating in the arena, and no one from Team Innovation or Karan’s team offered any help," she wrote in the caption, alongside the video. "We purchased tickets with our hard-earned money to enjoy the show, and as fans, the least we expect is for you and your team to look into this matter and help us recover our devices," she added.

In another post, a Canada-based Indian, Parth Soni, shared his ordeal at the Karan Aujla concert via Instagram, revealing that he lost his kada and neck chain at the same show. "I didn’t go to Karan Aujla’s show in Canada because I wanted to attend his concert in Delhi with all my friends. When we went, there were so many fights, and we also got involved in one. Two days later, I found out that the kada and the chain, which had an Om-shaped locket with a diamond, were missing! I don’t feel like attending any more concerts. This concert proved to be really expensive—I’ve lost somewhere between ₹2-2.5 lakh. Now all I need to do is tell my father," he said in his video.

Aujla's concert in Delhi-NCR, especially the show on Sunday, has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Initially, reports surfaced of several fights breaking out in the VVIP section between attendees. Several videos circulating on the internet showed people exchanging punches and throwing beer cans at each other. In another incident at the same event, four youngsters were detained for assaulting a police officer and causing a ruckus at the concert.

However, Aujla's concert wasn’t the only one marred by mismanagement and theft. Just a few days ago, reports emerged of 100 phones being stolen at Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Chandigarh on Saturday. Chandigarh Police reportedly suggested the number could rise to 150. In November last year, 32 FIRs (First Information Reports) were filed in Jaipur for stolen phones at another Dosanjh concert. A month earlier, similar reports of phone thefts emerged from Alan Walker's concerts in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kochi.