Iulia Vantur: I love eating Kaju Katli and wearing bright colours on Diwali

Romanian singer-actor Iulia Vantur, who now resides in India, is excited about Diwali every year. “Around Diwali, I make sure to be in India. I celebrate Diwali every year with my friends here. We spend time together and eat a lot of food. I enjoy the whole process of this festival,” shares Vantur, adding the plans for 2023, “This year, I am going to try and make a rangoli myself, because I find it very beautiful. Since it is the festival of lights, it symbolises the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. It is also important to forgive yourself and others, as a new year starts as well. I also believe in taking resolutions to start afresh with more positivity.” Iulia Vantur Diwali plans 2023

Vantur stresses the significance of cleansing not only one’s home but also the surroundings and inner self, noting, “It is important to do proper cleaning, not just of your house but your surroundings as well, and in your own being, mind, heart, and consciousness.” Revealing her fondness for the festival of lights, the 43-year-old tells us, “I love that the whole city, all the houses are lit up. It looks beautiful. I don’t play cards as such but I do enjoy being a part of such get-togethers where all my friends are playing, it’s fun to see.”

“I love wearing bright colors, and this year I am going to wear a yellow suit. It looks perfect for Diwali. Kaju Katli, Ras Malai, and Rasgulla are my favorite, there is no Diwali without sweets. I am definitely going to indulge in them. It is all about celebrating with your family and friends with love, food, and lights,” the Race 3 actor adds.

Noting the increased Diwali celebrations in Romania, where her parents still live, she mentions, “Now, there are more Indians in Romania in the past one year, so my parents have also started indulging more in the Diwali celebrations there.”

