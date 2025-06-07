Jaat on OTT: Sunny Deol-Randeep Hooda’s film impresses fans; netizens review it as ‘mindless yet entertaining’

After delivering a blockbuster hit at the box office with Gadar 2 (2023), action hero Sunny Deol returned to theatres with another masala entertainer this year. We are talking about Gopichand Malineni’s Hindi directorial debut Jaat, starring Sunny in the lead along with Randeep Hooda as the deadly antagonist. Apart from one controversial church scene, which was later deleted, the film won hearts and shook the box office, emerging as a commercial success. Well, roughly two months after its theatrical release, Jaat arrived on the digital platform this week. Impressed with the out-and-out entertainer, netizens have now showered social media with rave reviews. Randeep Hooda and Sunny Deol in Jaat

Several netizens have claimed that the Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda-starrer is ‘mindless’ and has no logic, but is extremely entertaining. Well, isn’t that what cinema is all about for many members of the audience? Lauding Jaat, a social media user shared, “#Jaat is a movie without any logic , the story is non-existent, the acting wooden in some places and the dialogues pathetic BUT the movie ENTERTAINS BIG TIME , #SunnyDeol is a beast here and his screen presence is ENIGMATIC , #GopichandMalineni has done something that no one in hindi films have been able to do for a long time i.e Present #SunnyDeol in all his GLORY… #RandeepHooda just gave #Bollywood one of its most dreadful villains , he was on fire… SO KEEP ASIDE YOUR LOGIC AND BRAIN AND ENJOY THIS MASS FEAST… ⭐⭐⭐.”

Another impressed netizen shared, “If I was a teenager now, and I watched #Jaat in a single screen theatre, I would have given it 500 marks out of 100." This is a mindless, yet thoroughly entertaining masala film. #SunnyDeol,” whereas a tweet read, “#Jaat Mindless action entertainer. Gopichand Mallineni crafts a crazy tale. Full whistle-worthy fights as Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda face off in a remote coastal Andhra Village. Despite the bloodshed and shootouts some fights just seem funny.”

Many netizens are now eagerly waiting for Sunny paaji and his dhai kilo ka haath to return with Jaat’s sequel, Jaat 2. After reading these rave reviews, are you planning to enjoy the action thriller this weekend?