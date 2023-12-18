Jackie Shroff on 40 years of Hero: I want to see my son Tiger in a Hero remake

With his film, Hero, completing 40 years, Jackie Shroff is in a nostalgic mood, as he expresses gratitude to director Subhash Ghai for giving him the platform. Now, he expresses his desire to see his son, Tiger, carry forward his legacy and star in the film’s remake, whenever it is made. Jackie Shroff wants his son Tiger to carry forward his legacy

Jackie worked with Ghai for the first time in the film, which made the actor an overnight star. It also featured Meenakshi Seshadri. The intense love story is about a girl falling in love with her kidnapper. It marked Shroff’s debut in a lead role.

“We sowed the seed 40 years back, and I am reaping the benefits till date. I have a good family, and my kids are also doing well. Subhashji brought me out of the chawl and made me a big star. Unhone pathar ko hero bana diya. I have huge respect for him,” Jackie says, adding, “I have huge respect for him”.

Here, he admits that he never thought that the film would become so big, and go on to get classic status.

“I was amused that Ghai sir took a guy from a chawl and made Hero. I couldn’t believe what was happening around me. I was starring alongside such big names such as Meenakshi, Shammi Kapoor and Shakti Kapoor. I was scared to work with them as I trusted my mentor Subhash ji and just followed his vision. After the release of the film, my life changed suddenly,” he shares.

At that time, the film became a huge hit at the box office and was the third-highest grosser of 1983. The songs were also a big hit. The film was remade in 2015, starring Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty.

And he is not averse to the idea of remakes. “There is nothing wrong in making a remake. We can’t tell anyone not to make it. I have also starred in a remake. It is a way to give tribute to an iconic film, and try to recreate the magic. It can not be the same as the original, but it is the attempt that matters,” says the 66-year-old.

Now, the actor wants his son, Tiger, to star in the film’s remake if it is ever made.

“I would like to see Tiger in the remake. Subhash Ghai made me a musical action star who had a flute in one hand, and a gun in another. My son is good at music and action too. He has a lot of patience, and I just hope he gets to work with good technicians and a director like me. I feel if a film is made it would turn into a beautiful one,” he says, adding, “Hero mil gaya toh maza aayega. I want to see it because he would be taking my legacy forward with that. I just want my audience to give him the same love they have given me, when I am alive and when I am not there”.