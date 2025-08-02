Jackie Shroff on choosing unconventional roles: No one wanted to do Devdas because…

Even after more than four decades in the industry, Jackie Shroff has been able to work consistently throughout this time and is currently enjoying one of the busiest phases of his career. This year, the actor already has had two films released with Housefull 5 and Tanvi The Great, and he has one web series coming too. Ask him what is he doing differently that he is still getting good work in both quality and quantity, and Jackie Shroff simply says, “I don’t know.” Jackie Shroff(Photo: AFP)

“I am doing the same thing that I was doing then. I used to do three films a year and I am still doing that. One of the changes is that I used to sing songs on screen more before, now I do that only when some maker gives me that opportunity,” quips the 68-year-old. “Basically, I like to act and I like to be handled by my technicians. This is my job,” he adds.

The actor insists that it was choosing unconventional roles that set him apart. “Right from the beginning, I have chosen roles which others didn’t want to do. I should get a BAFTA for that,” he says cheekily, adding, “No one wanted to do Aaranya Kaandam (2010), the Tamil film that I did, because it wasn’t an important character as per them. Even Devdas, people were apprehensive of doing Chunnibabu’s role saying ‘title role to Devdas ka hai’. Par kya ho gaya usse? People were scared to do the role opposite Shah Rukh Khan, which I eventually did. I know if I stand in a frame, I will be seen.”

Jackie also shares that he is aware about his positioning and that keeps him sane and grounded. “I know my limitations, like I can’t play cricket or anything else, but I am open to learning. I prefer being like water and giving myself all to the director. I don’t plot or plan on how to do things. The director is the captain of the ship, he will handle that. I can’t do it. I am open though, you play around with me, give me good lines and scenes and it’s cool. Use my presence, my sincerity, discipline and respect for others. There is no pretence with me. I will put it as, I don’t die in a death sequence,” he says.