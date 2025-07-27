Tanvi The Great actor Shubhangi Dutt on debuting with Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff: Felt like a cub protected by lions

Shubhangi Dutt made her entry into the world of acting this month with actor Anupam Kher’s directorial return after 22 years, Tanvi The Great. The young actor played an autistic girl in the film, and being an outsider, she feels it was a dream working with an ensemble cast that led her on every step of the way. Shubhangi Dutt and Anupam Kher(Photo: Instagram)

The film features seasoned actors like Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Boman Irani, Arvind Swami and Jackie Shroff, and Shubhangi Dutt refers to them all as “lions”. She shares, “We all used to eat together when we were shooting in Lansdowne (Uttarakhand) and I remember sitting with Anupam sir at one time, and I told him that I feel like a cub protected by all the lions. It actually felt like I was surrounded by lions and it just came so instinctively because that's the vibe and that's the energy everybody gave to me. They protected me.”

The actor was a student at Anupam’s acting school and was chosen by the actor-director himself for the role, which is inspired by his niece named Tanvi. Having worked with Anupam first in the acting school and now in the film, Shubhangi calls him her “guiding light”. “Anupam sir was like a mentor, my guiding light and everything. He was like my dadu. He was also strict, but everything you see on screen, inki wajah se hua hai,” she says.

Having started her journey in acting amid so much experience around her, Shubhangi says that it has shaped her well as an actor as well as a human being. “I have learned so much from all of them. I used to first be awestruck, starstruck and then I used to be ready for a take with them as they were so good. On screen or offscreen, there's just something so captivating about all of them. I'm just counting my blessings because working with them is more than a dream come true.”