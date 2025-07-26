'I've heard harrowing stories of sons throwing out fathers’: Anupam Kher reveals why he still lives in a rented home

It’s been over four decades since Anupam Kher started his journey in Bollywood. However, he still lives in a rented flat. That’s because he wants his family to live in peace and harmony after he is gone, without the potential conflicts that inherited property could bring. Previously, Anupam Kher had revealed that Sikander was four years when he came into his life.

Anupam reveals

Recently, Anupam joined The Powerful Humans podcast, where he spoke about his decision to live in a rented house despite having the capacity to buy several homes of his own.

Anupam said, “Once a person is gone, or has passed away, there is a chance that some disputes might arise regarding the property he has left behind. There is less conflict involved with distributing money. I have seen and talked to aged people, and their stories are harrowing. Someone has been thrown out by their son; someone is being coerced to sign over their property. These kinds of things and conversations don’t happen in my house.”

Anupam also shared his thoughts on being a stepfather to Sikandar, admitting that he refuses to micromanage his life.

He added, “Sikandar is my stepson. Kids of today don’t ask their fathers for permission before doing anything. I don’t play the role of a father in my real life; that’s fine for the movies. I don’t go up to Sikandar and tell him how he should handle his business. Kids don’t learn in this manner, and my father never told me what to do. Parents should give their kids a certain amount of freedom so that they learn from their own mistakes.”

More about Anupam Kher

Anupam got married to Kirron in 1985. At the time, Kirron was navigating a troubled marriage with her then-husband Gautam Berry, while Anupam was coping with a breakup. Previously, Anupam had revealed that Sikander was four years old when he came into his life.

Anupam’s latest work

Anupam was most recently seen in Tanvi The Great, which is directed by Anupam. It stars debutant Shubhangi Dutt in the lead role. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, and Karan Tacker in prominent roles. The film highlights autism and the Indian Army.