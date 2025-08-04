James Cameron opens up about directing the next few Avatar films: ‘I’m not going to rule it out...’

If you thought three Avatar films were plenty, James Cameron has other plans. The Oscar-winning director has confirmed he’s ready to take on at least two more sequels, with Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 firmly in his sights. Speaking to Empire ahead of his 71st birthday, Cameron said, “I’m healthy, I’m good to go. I’m not going to rule it out... I might not be able to do that… [but] if I can, I’ll just do it.” James Cameron

He acknowledged that directing these films will require energy and stamina over the next “six or seven years,” but for now, the plan is to stay at the helm of the franchise he launched back in 2009. Cameron also confirmed that the films are already fully written through to the fifth instalment, adding, “I’ve got ideas for six and seven, although I’ll probably be handing the baton on at that point. Mortality catches up.”

While his schedule is stacked — he’s also attached to adaptations of Ghost of Hiroshima and The Devils — it’s clear that Avatar remains his core focus. However, Cameron does not plan to direct Avatar 6 or 7 himself, despite having already “cracked” their storylines.

For fans who wish Cameron would take on new cinematic worlds, the director had a clear response: “Why did [George] Lucas keep working in the same thing? Why did [Gene] Roddenberry keep working in the same thing? Because when you connect with people, why would you squander that?”

As for what’s next, the release calendar is already packed. Avatar: Fire and Ash (previously slated for 2024) will now release on Dec. 19, 2025, followed by Avatar 4 on Dec. 21, 2029, and Avatar 5 on Dec. 19, 2031. If things go as planned, the final film could hit screens 22 years after the original changed moviegoing forever.