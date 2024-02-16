Jamie Lever on first stand-up show: The pressure of living up to my father's expectations is real

Jamie Lever, known for her versatile talents in acting, singing, and dancing, is set to unveil her first long format stand-up comedy show, breaking away from the shadows of her father, comedy legend Johnny Lever. Talking about her deep-rooted passion for stand-up comedy, a facet of her career often overshadowed by her other talents, she says, “When people see me on my social media, they think I am an actor, singer, dancer, there’s a lot of it, but at the heart of it, I am a stand-up comedian. I started my career with stand-up,” adding, “Not many people know that because it has become a trend to put out your videos on social media, but I never put my standup videos because it is a principle that my father started that none of my content should go out. I followed that because that’s what he taught me, we preserve our material for the live audience as it’s a different experience. I have done 300+ shows with him, but none of it is out there.” jamie lever standup show johnny lever

In the world of digital, not putting yourself socially out there can act as a disadvantage? “It might act as a disadvantage I agree, but we just work differently. People who want to work long term, preserve their stuff,” Lever answers.

With over 300 shows performed alongside her father, the comedian-actor’s journey in comedy has been nurtured by the veteran himself. “This one woman show is actually my first long format special. This is coming as a surprise to many because they didn’t know I was a standup comic. I am putting myself out there now and it is a big announcement for me. For any comic, it is a huge deal to have their own show, sabka yahi sapna hota hai,” she shares.

“This show will be a compilation of everything that I do. My standup set will have every aspect - mimicry, singing, dancing and physical standup jokes. That’s the kind of standup I’ve been taught to do by my father, which has all the different elements,” the 36-year-old adds, mentioning about her upcoming first ever standalone show The Jamie Lever Show on February 17.

Lever emphasises the importance of embodying the “desi style” of comedy, which transcends mere verbal delivery to encompass physicality and performance. “What we see on the internet today is one person standing and telling jokes. But, the actual desi style of comedy is a lot more than that. We have to use our entire body, enact and perform a whole thing,” she elucidates.

The pressure to live up to her father’s legacy looms large, but she is undeterred. “The pressure and fear of fulfilling those expectations is constant. Besides films, he has done 50+ years on stage as a standup comedian. People who have seen him do it know what level he brings to comedy. But, I have also performed with him on his tour. Four years ago he told me that ‘you gotta start getting ready for your own show’. He was already prepared for it and wanted me also to be mentally prepared. After doing so many shows, I am feeling confident enough for having my own show,” Lever ends.