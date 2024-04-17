 Janhvi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Mahima Makwana in a love triangle in their next film: Source - Hindustan Times
Janhvi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Mahima Makwana in a love triangle in their next film: Source

ByNavya Kharbanda
Apr 17, 2024 06:59 PM IST

According to a source, we have exclusively learnt that Janhvi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan have collaborated for a project together.

After his sister, actor Sara Ali Khan, actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan is also set to make his Bollywood debut with Sarzameen soon, as the film was already completed last year. Now, we have exclusively learnt that he will also collaborate with actor Janhvi Kapoor for his second movie, with actor Mahima Makwana also playing a vital role.

Janhvi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan
Janhvi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan

“Ibrahim, Janhvi, and Mahima have signed up for a rom-com film together. The scripting and casting of the film is done, it will move on to other parts of the pre-production stage soon and then shooting will start next year,” reveals a source, talking about the untitled project.

We have also learnt deets about the story, which will be directed by Shashank Khaitan. “Abhi sab kuch bahut raw stage par hai, but one thing is for sure, it will be a love triangle of these three actors,” the insider tells us, adding, “Jaise Main Tera Hero ka plot tha, with Ileana, Nargis, and Varun in equal roles, with some romance and comedy. Aur, Ibrahim ka character will be lisping in the film.” The film will be co-produced by Maddock and Dharma, and will be a theatrical release.

