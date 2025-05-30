Janhvi Kapoor likes a reel shading Madhuri Dixit’s ‘vulgar’ steps in Dhak Dhak; trolls joke ‘Algorithm ki galti hai’

Unintentional ‘likes’ on Instagram posts have been getting celebrities into trouble on social media this month. The first victim was cricketer Virat Kohli, whose official Instagram handle unknowingly ‘liked’ actor Avneet Kaur’s picture shared by a fan page, on his wife Anushka Sharma’s birthday. Virat later shared clarification that this action was not intentional. Interestingly, Avneet has been attending several matches and was rumoured to be dating Virat's fellow cricketer Shubman Gill. The next was Tamannaah Bhatia, who also blamed Instagram for unintentionally ‘liking’ a fan-made video of Deepika Padukone amid latter's controversy with Sandeep Reddy Vanga over his next film Spirit. Well, fans think the latest victim of the algorithm pandemic is Janhvi Kapoor, whose ‘like’ on a fan-made reel has left netizens in shock. Madhuri Dixit, Janhvi Kapoor, Sridevi

Unlike Virat Kohli and Tamannaah Bhatia, Janhvi Kapoor has not yet shared an official statement about ‘liking’ the video. But because of the content of this post, and Sridevi's rumoured rivalry with Madhuri, netizens are convinced that the actor will follow in Virat and Tamannaah’s footsteps soon. What’s so crazy about this clip? Well, it begins with a shot of Madhuri Dixit dancing to her iconic track Dhak Dhak Karne Laga from the 1992 film Beta. Over this clip are the words: “Did vulgar step song and did nothing in the movie and won Filmfare Best Actress award.” Under this video is a clip of Janhvi’s late mother Sridevi from the film Khuda Gawah, which released the same year. Here the caption reads, “Did double role with landmark acting that carried whole movie on her shoulder still Filmfare ignored her for Best Actress.”

When eagle eyed netizens pointed out that Janhvi Kapoor has ‘liked’ this Instagram reel, the internet obviously erupted. For instance, one social media user claimed, “Guys!!! Algorithm ki galti hai dont blame JK 😡,” whereas another comment read, “Loving this era of Kaleshi Bollywood. Acchi films nahi toh kalesh hi sahi 🤣.” A netizen shared, “Another victim of the algorithm pandemic....hoping Instagram comes with a vaccine soon,” whereas another predicted, “Wait for her to join Kohli - Tamanna gang of accidental like post.” Meanwhile, some trolled JK. One such angry Madhuri fan stated, “WTF jahnvi How about her entire role in and her song Devara? What about that?,” whereas another harsh comment read, “Irony of janhvi liking a reel shading doing thirst trap songs.”

But some fans did come out in Janhvi’s defence, giving her the benefit of doubt. One such comment read, “Ye bhi toh ho sakta hai, she saw her mom’s pic, missed her and liked it? Like you get lost in the moment sometimes with all the focus on the picture of your deceased parent and nothing else? I think we can cut her some leash on this atleast.”

As a member of the audience, who did you think was the star of 1992 — Madhuri Dixit in Beta or Sridevi in Khuda Gawah?