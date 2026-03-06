Janhvi Kapoor’s BF Shikhar, sister Khushi shower love on her birthday; Peddi co-star Ram Charan shares BTS footage

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is celebrating her 29th birthday today. She began her special day with a trip to Tirupati, where she climbed 3,550 steps barefoot to seek blessings of Lord Venkateswara at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, also known as the Tirupati Balaji Temple. Videos of Janhvi, dressed in a simple white floral kurta and later in a pink half saree went viral across the internet. While Janhvi completed her 11 km trek to offer prayers and shared glimpses from her birthday online, her well-wishers showered love via social media. The sweetest wishes came from Janhvi’s boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya aka Shiku, sister Khushi Kapoor and her Peddi co-star Ram Charan.

Janhvi Kapoor is usually accompanied by her beau Shikhar Pahariya during her trips to Tirupati. But this time, Shiku was nowhere to be seen. Instead, Janhvi was joined by her friends. However, Shikhar did share an unseen picture of the birthday girl hugging one of their dogs and wrote: “Happy Birthday ❤️.” Meanwhile, Shikhar’s brother and actor Veer Pahariya shared a cute snap with Janhvi and wrote: “Happy birthday 🤍🕉️🤍 @janhvikapoor.” Janhvi’s sister Khushi Kapoor, on the other hand, shared a series of unseen childhood pictures of the two. The photo dump also featured a cute snap of the sisters with their mother and late superstar Sridevi.

In the caption below, Khushi shared, “Happy birthday to my sister, my best friend, my advisor, my teacher and my partner in crime. Thank you for being the best human ever and helping in raising me in becoming the person that I am today. I’m nothing without you and I hope I’m stuck with you in every lifetime❤️ I love you❤️.” Replying to the same, Janhvi wrote, “I love you the most forever ❤️❤️❤️.” Meanwhile, superstar Ram Charan shared a wholesome birthday post for his Peddi co-star Janhvi along with behind the scenes footage. In the clip, we witness Janhvi’s magic on set. In the background she is described as: “Eyes that don’t need kohl. A nose that needs no pin. A rare ‘Chikiri’ who needs no ornaments to shine.” Ram’s birthday wish read, “Wishing the elegant @janhvikapoor our Achiyyamma a very happy birthday 🤗🤗. It’s a pleasure to see her passion and sincerity towards her craft. Wishing her a fantastic year ahead ✨.”