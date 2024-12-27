Janhvi, Khushi, and Arjun Kapoor’s Christmas celebration dubbed the 'Kylie, Rob, and Kendall lite' of Bollywood; read

The other Kapoors of Bollywood made headlines this Christmas with their festive celebrations that brought the family closer than ever. Janhvi Kapoor, joined her sister Khushi Kapoor for a memorable get-together. Adding to the star power, their half-brother Arjun Kapoor also joined the celebrations, along with other close friends. Janhvi's Instagram post offered a sneak peek into the celebrations, also featuring photos with bussiness tycoon and beau Shikhar Pahariya's brother Veer Pahariya. She captioned her post, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year ❤️❤️❤️.” Meanwhile, Arjun shared festive moments with Janhvi and Khushi, captioning his pictures, “A Siblings Kinda Christmas 🎄❤️🦕🎅.” Khushi kept it simple with a “Merry Merry❤️\u🎄” on her post. However, it was Arjun’s sister, Anshula Kapoor, who stole attention with her humorous comment, “FOMO,” expressing her envy over missing the family affair. Janhvi, Khushi, and Arjun Kapoor’s Christmas celebration

While fans appreciated the Kapoor family bonding, the internet couldn’t resist chiming in with their hot takes on Janhvi’s photos. “Kylie, Rob, and Kendall lite 🌝,” quipped one user, likening the siblings to the Kardashian-Jenner clan. “It’s the Kim Kardashian look,” wrote another, referencing Janhvi’s appearance. Others went further, dubbing her “Desi Kylie Jenner” and remarking on her uncanny resemblance to the global style icon. “Why does she always look like a Kardashian clone?” questioned another curious observer.

Netizens were quick to draw comparisons

Fans also flooded the posts with wholesome comments, highlighting their love for the sibling bond. “Flowers and stars have everyone's story, your sisters are in one thousand! ❤️❤️❤️🔥😍,” wrote one fan. Another added, “Merry Christmas to Kapoor Brother and Sister.” The compliments kept coming with lines like, “Siblings are more hot than you 🥵🥵🥵,” and “The hot siblings 🔥.” A particularly touching note read, “This sibling bonding, keep it for life 😍🔥.”

Despite the playful digs, the Kapoor siblings radiated festive cheer, setting major family goals for fans. On the professional front, Janhvi is gearing up for her next big release, Param Sundari opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Arjun was last seen in a much applauded performance for Singham Again while Khushi's last project was The Archies.