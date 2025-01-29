Janhvi-Ranbir are ‘best choice’ for condom ads, says Manforce Founder; reveals why Kartik Aaryan replaced Sunny Leone

Apart from films, another source of income for many celebrities around the world are endorsement deals. Every year, actors not only decide which films to sign but also pick and choose which brands they want to represent. This of course comes with a lot of responsibility as brand ambassadors need to be apt and believable, so as to impact the consumers in the target audience. Well, back in 2023, Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan was roped in as the brand ambassador for Manforce Condoms. Managing director and co-founder of Mankind Pharma, Rajeev Juneja, has now revealed why Kartik was on-boarded. He has also shared which other stars would be apt for the brand. Ranbir Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan

During his recent appearance on Raj Shamani’s podcast, Rajeev Juneja opened up on choosing Kartik Aaryan to replace Sunny Leone, the former brand ambassador of the condom brand. He shared, “Kartik Aaryan lene ka reason kya hai ki thoda sa male side ke andar we are supposed to go.” Through their partnership, Kartik and Manforce aimed at educating youth about the importance of consent in sexual intercourse. When asked to choose one actor, who he has not worked with yet, for any of his brand endorsements, Rajeev replied, “Condom ke liye? Kisi ke liye bhi? Janhvi Kapoor. She is apt! She’s the best choice.”

Choosing a male actor, Rajeev named Ranbir Kapoor. He went on to choose Kill fame Lakshya amongst the young crowd, lauding the newcomer’s impeccable performance in his Bollywood debut film. Talking about Prega News pregnancy test kit, which is another product owned by Mankind Pharma, Rajeev shared that the current brand ambassador Anushka Sharma is the perfect choice describing her as a disciplined and professional individual. Rajeev went on to add that the next good choice for the brand would be Deepika Padukone, who welcomed her daughter Dua Padukone Singh into the world last year. However, he revealed, “Nahi, sign nahi kiya. Maybe her asking is too much for us.”

Well, these are some interesting choices. What are your thoughts?