Jasleen Royal Birthday Special: When Anushka Sharma walked down the aisle to Virat Kohli on Din Shagna Da; watch

It’s singer Jasleen Royal’s birthday today, and what better way to celebrate than to rewind to the musical moments that made her a household name. From dreamy bridal entries to tear-jerking couple montages, Jasleen’s songs have become a go-to soundtrack for love stories across the country. But perhaps the biggest seal of approval came from actor Anushka Sharma herself. Jasleen Royal; Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Back in 2017, when Anushka married cricketer Virat Kohli in a fairytale ceremony in Tuscany, the couple chose Din Shagna Da — a song from Anushka’s own film Phillauri (2017) — to mark the most emotional moment of their lives. The track, composed and sung by Jasleen, instantly went viral after their wedding video dropped, turning what was once a gentle film song into the bridal entry anthem for years to come.

In an old interview with Pinkvilla, Jasleen recalled the moment fondly, saying, “Honestly, it feels like an achievement as a songwriter, that your song has more meaning to the people you have worked with. It is not just a film song for them, something that has more emotions.”

But Anushka and Virat aren’t the only ones who’ve turned to Jasleen’s music to capture their “I do” moment. In 2023, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani used Jasleen’s Ranjha — originally from their film Shershaah (2021) — in their wedding video. The version was reimagined with new vocals and arrangements by Jasleen herself, alongside The Wedding Filmer, Kingshuk Chakravarty and Mayank Choudhary. Anvita Dutt and Shraddha Sehgal penned the lyrics, while Prerna Arora and Ashwani Basoya brought it to life vocally.

While Ranjha was never meant to be a wedding song, as Jasleen pointed out, it somehow found its place in the most romantic of settings. “Like Ranjha was never supposed to be a wedding song, but somehow it found its way. It’s a special feeling, you feel happy being a part of someone’s special day. It is a big moment for the couple and when they choose your song, it is always a good feeling,” she said.

It’s clear that Jasleen’s music has gone far beyond the screen. With her melodies becoming an integral part of real-life love stories, her work continues to resonate on the most emotional of days.