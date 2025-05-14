Javed Akhtar thinks Virat Kohli's retirement announcement was premature: ‘There is still a lot of cricket left in him’

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli’s retirement from Test cricket has left fans across the world heartbroken. At 36, he is still regarded as one of the game’s finest batters. While his recent form in red-ball cricket may not have matched his earlier standards, the announcement still came as a surprise to many, especially considering Virat’s deep emotional connection to the longest format of the game. Javed Akhtar thinks Virat Kohli's retirement announcement was premature

With the Indian team now bracing for a future without Virat in the Test setup, renowned lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar voiced his thoughts on the matter. “Obviously Virat knows better, but as an admirer of this great player, I am disappointed by his rather premature retirement from Test cricket. I think there is still a lot of cricket in him. I sincerely request him to reconsider his decision,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The former Indian skipper’s decision came just over a month before the England tour is set to begin. It followed soon after Rohit Sharma also announced his retirement from the format. Virat’s communication with the BCCI regarding his decision reportedly came early Saturday morning, catching many off guard.

Despite not having reached the 10,000-run milestone in Tests, Virat chose this moment to bring the curtain down on his red-ball career. He retires with 9230 runs in 113 Tests at an average of 46.8, placing him fourth on India’s all-time Test run-scorers list — behind Sachin Tendulkar (15,921), Rahul Dravid (13,265), and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122).

In a heartfelt note shared on social media on Monday, Virat reflected on his journey: “It's been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It's tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I'll carry for life. There's something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever. As I step away from this format, it's not easy — but it feels right. I've given it everything I had, and it's given me back so much more than I could've hoped for. I'm walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way."