Jaya Bachchan breaks silence on paparazzi drama, says grandson Agastya will have ‘his own equation with the press’; read

Agastya, who made his streaming debut in The Archies (2023) and later appeared in Ikkis (2025), may not have seen massive box-office success yet, but his talent has been widely recognised. Still, whispers in the industry have linked his career trajectory to Jaya’s public image, an association she is quick to dismiss.

Speaking about the ongoing speculation that her strained relationship with the paparazzi might impact Agastya’s budding acting career, Jaya brushed off the rumours with trademark composure. “No power on earth can change my grandson’s destiny. If Agastya is destined to be a star, nothing can change it,” she said to Variety India.

Actor and parliamentarian Jaya Bachchan has always been known for her unfiltered honesty, and her recent comments on her relationship with the paparazzi are proof that she continues to stand firmly by her words. Over the years, Jaya has had several sharp exchanges with photographers, and her reactions — often caught on camera — have regularly gone viral. But this time, the veteran actor addressed the chatter head-on, clarifying that her dynamic with the media won’t affect anyone in her family, especially her grandson Agastya Nanda.

‘Amitji was banned for 15 years — how did that impact his career?’

Jaya also recalled how her husband, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, faced similar scrutiny during his prime. “At the height of his stardom, Amitji was banned by the press for almost 15 years. How did that impact his career?” she asked pointedly, using the example to underline her belief that true talent finds its way, regardless of media perception.