Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh photo-bombs Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan as they enjoy a snowy New Year in unseen pics

While everyone else in the world was wishing each other a happy 2025, Bollywood’s OG diva Kareena Kapoor Khan was busy celebrating the New Year with her loved ones. The actor was in Gstaad, Switzerland with her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh enjoying the holiday season. Over the weekend, Kareena finally shared a sneak peek of her vacation. With a string of photos, she revealed how her son Taimur began 2025— by doing ‘maa ki seva’ as he carried Bebo’s heels to the room after a night of partying. Well, Kareena has now shared a glimpse of Jeh. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan get photo-bombed by Jeh

Remember when Kareena had shared that Jeh is a ‘toofan mail’ much like she was in her childhood? Well, we got a live example with her photo dump today. In these pictures, Kareena looks stunning in a silver pleated dress and red heels with a shiny bag in her hand while Saif complements her in his black tuxedo, bow tie and dapper ponytail. Their chemistry deserves a chef's kiss! But it’s Jeh who steals the spotlight as a super cute photo-bomber, in his adorable tuxedo and monochrome sneakers. Check it out:

In the caption below, Kareena shared, “Headed home with this mood for 2025 ❤️🌈.” Well, Jeh managed to win hearts, but in the end it was Bebo’s ‘good looks, good looks and good looks’ that left fans gushing in the comment section. For instance, one social media user stated, “Once a heroine, always a heroine ❤️,” whereas another fan wrote, “A godesssss bebo😍😍😍😍😍.” Another comment read, “she is so happy .i don't think she can be more happier with anyone else❤️❤️❤️❤️she has the bestest in each aspect of the time.” Gushing over Jeh, another fan shared, “It wouldn't be complete without the adorable& naughty Jeh.” Well, we totally agree!

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again (2024) alongside Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar.