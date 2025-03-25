Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jennifer Aniston channels Rachel from Friends on night out with Pedro Pascal: The internet says 'hell yes!'

ByAalokitaa Basu
Mar 25, 2025 11:08 PM IST

It doesn't really matter if Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal are a thing IRL or not — the internet will ship them to death either which way!

3 long hours, that's how lengthy Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal's dinner tête-à-tête was!

share
Are Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal a thing?! The internet has signed off on it!
Are Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal a thing?! The internet has signed off on it!

Jennifer and Pedro were seen exiting the Tower Bar in the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, California, and getting in a last chat near the valet area on Saturday. It must be noted that Pedro was in California in lieu of attending the season 2 premiere of The Last of Us. Now while the internet has with their own authority, dubbed this a "dinner date", it must be pointed out that there's no confirmation whether this was in fact a 'date' in the most traditional, typical sense — but then again, when has that ever stopped the internet and fans from running amuck with their theories. And for Jen and The Last of Us alum being a 'thing', fans are channeling simp-mode, no exceptions.

Comments trying to hyperventilate this into existence read: "I AM LIVING FOR THIS", "She deserves a Pedro after all these years", "OH HELL YES", "I never shipped two people more", "Honestly they would be an ICONIC couple" and "OMG PLEASEEEEE THIS WILL BE ICONIC".

Now while the possibility of two of the greenest flags in Hollywood having found love in each other is the news we all deserve, we can't help but overlook the barrage of attention Jennifer's cool and casual fit for the night was getting — and not without reason! Jennifer looked like a dead ringer for her most career-defining role, Friends' Rachel Green. Comments tipping their hat to the same read: "THE OUTFIT IS SO LAST EP OF FRIENDS CODED", "outfit giving rachel green vibe sm😭😭" and "É a Rachel, gente. 😂", to quote a few.

Coming back to the idea of Pedro and Jen being a thing, if true, this union would literally heal Hollywood fans of the barrage of celebrity divorces and splits they have weathered!

copy
Share Via
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On