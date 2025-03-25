Jennifer Aniston channels Rachel from Friends on night out with Pedro Pascal: The internet says 'hell yes!'

3 long hours, that's how lengthy Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal's dinner tête-à-tête was! Are Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal a thing?! The internet has signed off on it!

Jennifer and Pedro were seen exiting the Tower Bar in the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, California, and getting in a last chat near the valet area on Saturday. It must be noted that Pedro was in California in lieu of attending the season 2 premiere of The Last of Us. Now while the internet has with their own authority, dubbed this a "dinner date", it must be pointed out that there's no confirmation whether this was in fact a 'date' in the most traditional, typical sense — but then again, when has that ever stopped the internet and fans from running amuck with their theories. And for Jen and The Last of Us alum being a 'thing', fans are channeling simp-mode, no exceptions.

Comments trying to hyperventilate this into existence read: "I AM LIVING FOR THIS", "She deserves a Pedro after all these years", "OH HELL YES", "I never shipped two people more", "Honestly they would be an ICONIC couple" and "OMG PLEASEEEEE THIS WILL BE ICONIC".

Now while the possibility of two of the greenest flags in Hollywood having found love in each other is the news we all deserve, we can't help but overlook the barrage of attention Jennifer's cool and casual fit for the night was getting — and not without reason! Jennifer looked like a dead ringer for her most career-defining role, Friends' Rachel Green. Comments tipping their hat to the same read: "THE OUTFIT IS SO LAST EP OF FRIENDS CODED", "outfit giving rachel green vibe sm😭😭" and "É a Rachel, gente. 😂", to quote a few.

Coming back to the idea of Pedro and Jen being a thing, if true, this union would literally heal Hollywood fans of the barrage of celebrity divorces and splits they have weathered!