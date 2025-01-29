Jeremy Allen White joins cast of Enigma Variations — a bisexual love story from author of Call Me by Your Name; read

Jeremy Allen White, Golden Globe-winning actor from hit series The Bear, is set to star in and executive produce a Netflix limited series adaptation of André Aciman’s novel Enigma Variations, according to exclusive sources from Variety. The series is in development at Netflix and if it proceeds, this will mark the second onscreen adaptation of Aciman’s work. His previous novel, Call Me by Your Name, was adapted into a highly praised film featuring Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer, with James Ivory writing the screenplay and Luca Guadagnino directing. The film received four Oscar nominations, with Ivory winning Best Adapted Screenplay. Jeremy Allen White

Amanda Kate Shuman is on board as the writer, executive producer, and showrunner for Enigma Variations, with Oliver Hermanus set to direct and also executive produce. Aciman will join White as an executive producer, along with Media Res producing the project. Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer will also executive produce on behalf of Media Res.

Netizens react to the announcement

Many were excited for the new project. “Sounds so intriguing, and I'm all for more complex love stories. Definitely adding this to my watchlist,” said one user. Another commented, “This has heartbreak written all over it. Jeremy Allen White in a love story that spans years and identities? I’m already bracing myself for the feels.” A third added, “They're really making another Call Me by Your Name when Timothée & Luca's exists. But God, do I wanna see it.” However, some expressed confusion and frustration about representation in Hollywood, with one user stating, “No. Enough. Stop letting white men play roles they have no right playing, and also making LGBT movies from shitty books written by a man who IS NOT EVEN GAY. PLEASE. OUR COMMUNITY DESERVES BETTER.”

What is the series about?

Enigma Variations follows the life of Paul, whose loves continue to consume him well into adulthood, much like they did in his youth. From a childhood crush on his parents’ cabinetmaker in southern Italy, to passionate encounters with a woman he meets repeatedly over the years at a New England campus, Paul’s attachments are fleeting yet intense. His experiences also include anonymous meetings with men in various settings, including Central Park tennis courts and New York sidewalks. Throughout his journey, Paul’s desires and emotions are ever-present, and his dreams of love persist, even as he struggles with his own identity. The novel explores the complexities of love, self-discovery, and the emotional challenges that come with them.