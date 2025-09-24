Jim Sarbh on being mistaken as a 50-year-old: They see gray hair, my two broken hips and think ‘he must be 50’

Jim Sarbh might be 38-years-old, but recently a social media post listed him as one of the actors in the ‘hot at 50 Bollywood actors’ list. The post spoke about how people can look like them, and Jim had a quirky reply to it on X as he had said, ““I stay fit at 50 by being 38.” Jim Sarbh (Photo: Yogen Shah)

Ask him about his reaction to seeing his name in the ‘hottest men’ list, even with the wrong age, and Jim Sarbh quips, “I was flattered and it was very nice. I just thought it was funny. The list was a good one to be a part of, they just got the figures wrong. I think they see the gray hair and my two broken hips and they're like ‘he must be 50’.”

Recently, Jim was seen alongside actor Manoj Bajpayee in Inspector Zende, where he played the part based on French serial killer Charles Sobhraj. Jim admits that such unconventional roles always come to him, but shares that he has “no idea” why he isn’t approached for conventional boy-next-door parts: “But I'd be happy to play those kinds of roles as well.”

He adds, “I think what happens is that you play some things and then the idea of you becomes the truth, as opposed to the real you or whatever that may be. So, it's a question of people being able to imagine me within that role and then I feel I could do my best even within that. I'd try to do that but within the context of the roles that I do receive and the ones that I end up doing, I try to do those the best that I can.”

In the film, Manoj Bajpayee plays the real-life Inspector Zende who caught Charles twice. The film gives a fun take on Charles’ second arrest, and the final confrontation between Jim and Manoj’s characters is choreographed as a dance piece. Mention their remarkable chemistry in it and Jim laughs, “We've been joking that we had the most intimate scenes in this film together.”

Recalling the hilarious experience, the actor adds, “Our paths didn't cross much in the film. My character within my side was treated very seriously–sociopath, detached and ruthless. And then we went to Manori (Goa) and they showed me the choreography for our big fight. And I thought, ‘But we're dancing.’ I was like, ‘Okay, so this is what's been going on when it’s not my scenes. And now I'm thrown into this world and now my character has to just manage it.’ So that was a lot of fun when the worlds clashed. One character is trying to stay serious and intense through it all, but he's being flung around like a rag doll.”