 John Cena shares insights into his rap career - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Aug 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

John Cena shares insights into his rap career

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 31, 2024 04:43 PM IST

Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena, has opened up about venturing into rapping as well.

John Cena, the WWE superstar turned actor, recently shared insights into his rap career.

John Cena
John Cena

According to Billboard, during an appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay, John Cena reflected on his youth in West Newbury, Massachusetts, and described how he channelled his teenage rebellion through hip-hop.

“I was one of five boys, and I had a lot of angst with how the household was being run. I was a rebel. That music found me at the right time,” Cena recounted.

Also read: John Cena announces retirement from WWE, 2025 to be his last year in professional wrestling

According to Billboard, he mentioned that tracks which resonated deeply with him, seeing the police as symbolic of his own rebellious spirit.

Cena also discussed his decision to pursue rap music despite WWE’s rock-dominated focus.

“At the time, WWE was a rock and roll company. They didn’t have any depth of field for hip-hop, and I listened to my own music being like, ‘I could do better than this,’” he explained.

This led to his 2005 debut album, ‘You Can’t See Me’, which achieved significant success, peaking at No 15 on the Billboard 200 chart.

In his interview, Cena revealed his top athlete-rappers--Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant, and Master P--and shared his personal ‘Mount Rushmore’ of rap, featuring Rakim, Jay-Z, Nas, and Eminem, according to Billboard.

He acknowledged that his list might stir debate, emphasizing the subjectivity and personal nature of music.

“We all have our bias. We all have our favourites. That’s what makes music special. That’s what makes creativity,” Cena said.

He also credited Tony Yayo of G-Unit as the inspiration behind his famous ‘You can’t see me’ hand gesture, a detail he previously shared during a 2022 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / Cinema / John Cena shares insights into his rap career
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On