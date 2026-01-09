The first quarter of 2026 is shaping up to be an exciting time for music lovers in India, with a diverse line-up of long-awaited debuts, iconic rock acts, high-energy EDM shows, and multi-city tours. John Mayer to Linkin Park: International artists to look out for in 2026

John Mayer The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter will make his India debut with a standalone concert in Mumbai on January 22, 2026, marking a landmark moment for fans of blues-infused pop and rock.

Linkin Park The third edition of Lollapalooza, returns to Mumbai with a massive multi-genre line-up featuring over 40 artists, including names like: Linkin Park, Calum Scott, Playboi Carti, YUNGBLUD, Kehlani, Knock2, LANY, Sammy Virji, Fujii Kaze, Mother Mother and The Midnight.

Dream Theater Progressive metal legends will kick off their India return in Bengaluru on January 30, 2026, as part of their anniversary world tour, with another show in Kolkata on February 1.

The Lumineers American folk-rock band will perform in Delhi-NCR in early February 2026, as part of their 'Automatic World Tour'.

DJ Snake Global EDM star DJ Snake is slated to perform in India in February 2026, across multiple cities as part of the Sunburn Arena tour. He will be seen performing in Kolkata on 6 February, Hyderabad on 7 February, Bengaluru on 8 February, Pune on 13 February, Mumbai on 14 February and Delhi-NCR on 15 February.

Muse British rock band is set to headline back-to-back shows in Bengaluru on February 14-15, 2026, potentially as part of a festival appearance.

Karan Aujla

Punjabi superstar will embark on his biggest India tour yet, covering six cities in February and March 2026.He will be seen performing in, New Delhi (Feb 28), Mumbai (Mar 4), Pune (Mar 4), Chandigarh (Mar 14), Indore (Mar 21), and Bengaluru (Mar 29).

Def Leppard

Iconic British rock band will headline their first full-fledged India tour, performing in Shillong, Mumbai, and Bengaluru in March 2026.