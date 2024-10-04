Were Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix not happy with the final cut of Joker: Folie à Deux? Interview clip spills the tea

Polarising. That's the word for director Todd Phillip's revisit to his carefully crafted world of Arthur Fleck, portrayed by a very-committed, never-faltering Joaquin Phoenix. Add the Lady Gaga-fied Harley Quinn to the mix and you have yourselves a sure shot winner. Almost. Or maybe not at all. With opinions pouring in dime a dozen for Joker: Folie à Deux, some ecstatic, some devastating, we are quite literally treading a shockingly fine line between Oscar-worthy noir cinema and just incredibly confused narration and execution. While everyone can of course decide for themselves if Joker 2 is a masterpiece or a debacle, Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix may have weighed in on the debate without saying a word. Are Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix not happy with the final cut of Joker 2?(Photo: X)

During a sit down chat with Good Morning Britain, Gaga and Joaquin may just have let the cat out of the bag when it came to voicing their take on the film. In the first few minutes itself, host Richard point blank asks the on-screen pair: "Well you've seen it, is it everything you expected?". At this point, Gaga and Joaquin look to each other and burst into a quiet laugh. Gaga attempts to salvage the situation with whipping out an imaginary mike, asking Joaquin to share his take.

In a bid to seemingly avoid a straight answer to the question, the Joker alum musters up the following statement, mind you, with several pregnant pauses: "Well I was there, I made the movie. So, I did know what was going to happen. Oh God, it's so hard to talk about, because look, I think that, uh, I feel like we achieved what we set out to do and very early...". You get the drift. He then proceeds to dive into how they tended to the musical aspect of the film.

This little moment actually feels quite self-explanatory. But the internet is of course always there, armed with their opinions. There is an overwhelming number of people who feel that that not only has Gaga been grossly underused in the film, but was simply picked because of her vocal talent — something which also, was apparently not put to good use. Take a look at these X posts, meme-coding the situation:

