Pianist Jon Batiste announces India debut with Delhi and Mumbai shows this November; details inside

Get ready, India — Jon Batiste is coming to town! The Grammy- and Oscar-winning musician, best known for blending jazz, soul, hip-hop, R&B and just about every sound that makes your heart race, will make his India debut this November. The Louisiana-born artist will perform in Delhi-NCR on November 24, 2025, and in Mumbai on November 26, 2025. Jon Batiste

For anyone who’s followed Batiste’s meteoric rise, this is big news. From winning an Academy Award for composing Pixar’s Soul to leading The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’s band for seven years, he has steadily become one of the most dynamic performers of our time. His 2021 album We Are didn’t just win over critics — it took home Album of the Year at the Grammys. Two years later, his album World Music Radio earned five Grammy nominations, solidifying his place as an unstoppable creative force.

Batiste’s most recent project, Big Money, dropped on August 22 and features collaborations with names like No I.D., Randy Newman, and Andra Day. He’s already taken the album across the U.S. with his Big Money Tour: Jon Batiste Plays America, but now it’s India’s turn to feel the fire.

Speaking about his upcoming shows, Batiste shared, “India’s musical spirit has always inspired me. I’m beyond thrilled to finally perform in Mumbai and Delhi. This tour is about sharing joy, stories and sounds that bring us together and I can’t wait to experience that magic with all of you in India.”

Produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, tickets for the Delhi-NCR show at the Plenary Hall, Bharat Mandapam will go live with an artist pre-sale on September 3 at 11 AM, followed by general sales on September 5 on the BookMyShow itself. Details for the Mumbai show’s ticketing will be announced soon.