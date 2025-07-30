It's official: My Best Friend's Wedding is getting a sequel! Is Julia Roberts on board?

We love a pair of life-long best friends realising it was them they were looking for all along. It's confirmed! My Best Friend's Wedding is getting a part 2 this sequel season(Photo: IMDb)

It's a trope as old as time, but still, never fails to sweep the audience right off their feet, every time — if done tastefully of course. PJ Hogan though, managed to seamlessly do that and then some more, giving us 1997 release and all-time classic, My Best Friend's Wedding.

Julia Roberts stars as Julianne Porter and Cameron Diaz as Kimberly Wallace. The bone of contention? Dermot Mulroney's Michael O'Neal's lifelong affections. Julianne and Michael are life-long friends with the all-too-common pact of marrying each other if they both don't find anyone by the time they're 28. So when Michael picks up the phone, a stone's throw window away from Julianne turning 28, just to tell her he's found his one and will be marrying her, in 4 days. The rest of the film is a very exciting yet comforting rollercoaster of feelings being sorted and love being realised, in a very comforting way of course.

The most surprising thing about My Best Friend's Wedding is the fact that the 'other woman', who is not really in fact the other woman, doesn't lose the man. The ending's real, nobody gets wronged and nostalgia doesn't ruin something truly real.

And this lovely vibe is coming back round, thank the heavens! As per multiple reports, Sony has hired Past Lives and Materialists director Celine Song to come up with the story. No other details are known about the production so far, the most pressing questions then being — will the primary cast be returning? Will it be a then-and-now plot or entirely new characters? What's the vibe?!

Well while we wait for this one, there is quite literally a whole retinue of sequels making their way to us. The Devil Wears Prada 2 for instance, may be hogging all the limelight on socials, but Gurinder Chadha confirming the Bend It Like Beckham sequel is also commanding considerable clout.

Which of these sequels are you most excited for?