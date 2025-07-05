Kaalidhar Laapata Twitter Reviews: Abhishek Bachchan’s brilliant performance leaves fans in awe; ‘rare and precious’

Abhishek Bachchan is undoubtedly one of the finest actors of our country. But he is also an underrated gem. Time and again, he has blown us away with his versatility, diving from one genre to another like a true chameleon over the years. But lately Abhishek's performances have been deeper and more mature than ever before. May it be in I Want to Talk (2024) or Be Happy. This Friday, he returned to our screens with yet another impactful act with Tamil filmmaker Madhumitha’s Hindi directorial debut film Kaalidhar Laapata. Also starring Daivik Baghela, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Nimrat Kaur, the masterpiece, which released on OTT, has managed to touch hearts and is now receiving rave reviews on social media. Kaalidhar Laapata

Kaalidhar Laapata follows the story of a middle-aged man with memory loss who chooses to leave his home all alone. On this journey, Kaalidhar aka KD played by Abhishek Bachchan meets an eight-year-old orphan named Ballu, portrayed by Daivik Baghela. Lauding Abhishek’s performance as well as the onscreen chemistry he shares with Daivik, a fan shared, “Kaalidhar Laapata is an emotional, heartwarming film with a beautifully crafted story. Abhishek Bachchan delivers a deeply honest performance. The pure, touching bond between the man and the boy leaves a lasting emotional impact,” whereas another tweeted, “I forgot I was watching a movie. Abhishek Bachchan made me live every second of #KaalidharLaapata. That kind of immersion is rare and precious. #AbhishekBachchan.”

A Twitter review read, “It’s an experience. #KaalidharLaapata hits you deep, and @juniorbachchan’s performance is nothing short of brilliant. That emotional depth? Rare to find these days. ❤️#AbhishekBachchan,” whereas another delighted fan shared, “#AbhishekBachchan delivers a hauntingly brilliant performance in #KaalidharLaapata. His silence spoke volumes, and his pain felt personal. Truly one of his best films ever!” A netizen who rewatched the film tweeted, “#KaalidharLaapata is worth watching multiple times. It has tremendous repeat value. Watched 2nd time today. It's quite emotional & a tear jerker movie. The chemistry between @juniorbachchan ji Bhaiyu & Daivik Baghela is brilliantlty portrayed.👏❤️.”

After reading these rave reviews, are you planning to enjoy Kaalidhar Laapata from the comfort of your home?