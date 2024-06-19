Kajal Aggarwal birthday special: Ram Charan's Magadheera to Prabhas' Darling, popular films featuring the Indian 2 actor

Kajal Aggarwal last featured in film Satyabhama which saw through a release only recently, dated June 7. She will next be seen in arguably one of the biggest releases of the year, Indian 2. The Shankar Shanamugham directorial, with Kamal Haasan in the lead, is slated to hit screens on July 12 after a series of delays. Here's taking a walk down memory lane of some of Kajal's biggest hits. Kajal Aggarwal turns 39

Kajal Aggarwal with Kamal Haasan and Shankar Shanamugham for Indian 2

Magadheera

One of SS Rajamouli's earliest hits, 2009 Telugu release Magadheera, has achieved a cult status over the years. The romantic-fantasy action film features Ram Charan in the lead as Kala Bhairava as well as Harsha. Kajal too takes on a dual role of Indra and Mitravinda. Roughly mounted on a budget of ₹40 crores, Magadheera was a clean hit, minting upwards of ₹128 crores in worldwide collections.

The film is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Arya 2

The same year, Kajal starred in the Allu Arjun led Arya 2. Essentially a love triangle, the film also features actor Navdeep in a pivotal role. The film's winding plot carries many twists and turns but Allu Arjun's Arya and Kajal's Geetha eventually find their way to one another by the end of the film.

Arya 2 is available for streaming on ZEE5 and Aha.

Darling

The very next year, Kajal starred in Darling with Prabhas in the lead. The A Karunakaran helmed romantic comedy featured Prabhas and Kajal in the roles of Prabha and Nandini respectively. Made on a humble budget of roughly ₹20 crores, the humdrum film struck a chord with the audience and is remembered as a key project during Prabhas' lover boy era in films.

Brindaavanam

With Jr NTR in the lead, Brindaavanam (2010) was a two-heroine film. Kajal Aggarwal and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were the leading ladies. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, a love triangle makes the primary theme of this Telugu language action comedy. Samantha plays Jr NTR's actual love interest in the film. Kajal's romantic track in the film involves Jr NTR pretending to be in love with her in order to save her from an unwanted wedding.

The film is available for streaming on ZEE5.

Thuppakki

Kajal Aggarwal has been treading multiple film industries at the same time, much prior to 'pan-India' becoming all the rage. The actor featured opposite Kollywood heavyweight Thalapathy Vijay in 2012 film Thuppakki. The AR Murugadoss film was a thorough action-thriller, representing Kajal's willingness to experiment with her range. While Thalapathy Vijay essayed the role of Captain Jagadish Dhanapal, Kajal played Nisha. The film went on to earn ₹121 crores at the global box office.

The film is available for streaming on Jio Cinema.

Special 26

Neeraj Pandey's Special 26 (2013) is among Kajal's most keynote projects in Bollywood. Based on the real life 1987 Opera House heist the film turned out to be a massive hit upon release, minting ₹103 crores. The Satyabhama actor essayed the role of Priya Chauhan, love interest to Akshay Kumar's Ajju.

The film is available to rent on YouTube.

